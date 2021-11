ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County jury on Friday convicted a Greensboro man of attempted second-degree forcible rape and assault by strangulation. Kagen Fransward Williams, 29, who was spending the night on the victim's couch on on Dec. 2, 2018, was accused of demanding sex from her, and when she declined, he threw her to the floor and attempted to remove her pants while hitting her in the face and strangling, the Buncombe County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. The victim fought back and was able to flee into a roommate’s bedroom. The victim’s roommate escorted the defendant out of the dwelling, the news release said.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO