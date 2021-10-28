Who Is Jeremiah Duggar's Girlfriend, Hannah Wissman?

For years, Duggar fans have heard that Jill Dillard is on poor terms with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle. However, much of the conflict is still under wraps. According to Jill, there were issues with her not being compensated for her time on TLC’s 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On. Jill has shared a few other details about her relationship with her parents today, including that she has set boundaries with them. Jill’s husband, Derick, says he’s working on a tell-all book to expose the family. But not much else has come out about what’s going on.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO