CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Who Is Jeremiah Duggar's Girlfriend, Hannah Wissman?

By Isabel Cohen
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the Duggar family grows, it can be hard to keep up with who's who. The family matriarch is Michelle while patriarch Jim Bob takes her side. Together, the couple has 19 children in various stages of life, many of them already married with children of their own. If you ever...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

Duggar Bombshell: Jim Bob’s Actions Against Daughter Jill Dillard Revealed

For years, Duggar fans have heard that Jill Dillard is on poor terms with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle. However, much of the conflict is still under wraps. According to Jill, there were issues with her not being compensated for her time on TLC’s 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On. Jill has shared a few other details about her relationship with her parents today, including that she has set boundaries with them. Jill’s husband, Derick, says he’s working on a tell-all book to expose the family. But not much else has come out about what’s going on.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Jana Duggar's rumored ex Lawson Bates surprises fans with engagement news

Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates has proposed to his 22-year-old girlfriend Tiffany Espenson. Lawson, who had long been rumored to be courting Jana Duggar, proposed at Senuta Larnianone in Siena, Italy, secretly arranging the sunset proposal as they filmed a music video together. WATCH: Jana Duggar shares rare video...
CELEBRITIES
tvshowsace.com

Did Jim Bob Duggar LEAK News Josh’s Wife Anna Has Already Given Birth?

In a slip-up on Friday, Jim Bob Duggar might have revealed whether his son Josh’s wife Anna has given birth to their seventh child. Up to this point, the Duggars haven’t announced the birth of Josh and Anna’s baby, though she appeared to be very pregnant when she was last spotted about a month ago. She said she was due in the fall but didn’t share a specific due date. This has left fans to speculate about when the baby girl will arrive if she hasn’t already.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey Breaking The Family’s Baby Stigma?

Could Justin Duggar and his new wife Claire Spivey be breaking away from the family’s baby stigma? The Duggars are known for their large family, which has landed them multiple TV specials and shows. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 19 children, plus one adopted son, Tyler. They now have 21 grandchildren, as many of their kids have gotten married and started their own families.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Duggar
TVShowsAce

Wait, Jinger Duggar Wasn’t Jeremy Vuolo’s First Choice?! Here’s Why

Counting On fans enjoyed watching Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo‘s love story begin. Now that the show has been canceled, fans are keeping up with them on social media. However, some information from the start of their courtship has surfaced, revealing that things almost ended up quite differently today. Jeremy easily could have ended up with another Duggar sister.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duggar Family#Child Abuse#Us Magazine#Sing And Play#Duggars
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Flaut Jim Bob's Rules: Happy Halloween!

It's pretty apparent that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo hide their worst thoughts from the public. Even so, they make no secret of their strict religious beliefs. Jinger's family, however, was much stricter. In the Duggar household, many things are forbidden -- from dressing normally to freedom of thought. Meanwhile,...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Share New Details About Jeremiah’s Courtship

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are thrilled to share about their son Jeremiah’s courtship. As fans may know, Jeremiah and his girlfriend Hannah Wissmann recently announced they are courting. Fans were happy to see this news and have been hoping to get more details soon. Now, Jim Bob and Michelle are revealing more information. Read on to learn all about this new romance!
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Bruce Willis Is Unrecognizable in Halloween Costume Alongside Daughters Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7

Bruce Willis got into character for Halloween this year. The actor's wife Emma Heming Willis shared photos from their holiday weekend on Instagram Monday, showing their two daughters smiling as Bruce, 66, stood behind them wearing a life-like mask. Daughters Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7, showed off their costumes, a Harley Quinn jokester and an inflatable unicorn, respectively.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ DOOMED To Be Canceled By TLC?!

Is Sister Wives DOOMED to be canceled after 16 seasons on the air? Fans fear the future of the series is uncertain after learning Christine Brown made the decision to leave Kody yesterday. Sister Wives Doomed? Canceled Or Renewed For Season 17. There were a lot of Sister Wives fans...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Where She Stands With Barbara Corcoran After Fat Joke on ‘The View’

It takes a lot to offend Whoopi Goldberg, who just responded to controversy around recent ‘The View’ guest Barbara Corcoran’s dig at her. Water under The View? Shark Tank host Barbara Corcoran, 72, made headlines after cracking an an off-color comment about host Whoopi Goldberg‘s weight — but it turns out there was not as much drama as one would think. Although the audience wasn’t impressed with Barbara’s sense of humor, her pal Whoopi revealed that she really couldn’t care less.
CELEBRITIES
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy