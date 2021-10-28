CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Bossier City: woman, 65, dies after being shot during an argument, suspect in custody

By Raven Little
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KLFY)– According to Bossier City Police, a woman, 65, was shot in the Willis-Knighton Bossier City Hospital parking lot shortly after 7 p.m.

Ramsey Akes, 23, is charged with first-degree murder. He was booked and is being held on a $275,000 bond.

The two were involved in an altercation that led to the man shooting the woman several times.

An off-duty Bossier City police officer was working at the hospital at the time. Another officer was also on routine patrol.

The officers attempted life-saving measures until the woman was transported to Oschner LSU Health where she later died from her injuries.

Police are still investigating what happened to lead to this deadly encounter.

David Duncan's
6d ago

these so racist how he get a low bond but let him would a been black that why I hate Shreveport n ITE police

Reply(1)
5
 

