On September 3, 2021, Marvel Studios added their newest movie to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This movie was released only a couple months after the MCU introduced the movie, Black Widow. Actor, Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi, must come to terms with the past he left behind. Together with his sister, Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) and his best friend, Katy (Awkwafina), they gather to try and take down Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung Chiu-wai), the father of Shang-Chi and Xialing. Their power-hungry father wants his children to help him find their late mother, who Wenwu claims is still alive. Knowing the powers of the rings, the siblings and Katy work together to find a way to stop their father from creating chaos by the control of the ten rings.

