When Rachel Fleit began working on “Introducing Selma Blair,” the actress’ manager Troy Nankin sent along a Dropbox Folder full of iPhone videos that Blair had been recording in the days and months after she started experiencing symptoms of multiple sclerosis. There was a practical purpose for keeping the video diaries when Blair could track her health, but for someone who rarely had control over her own image since she rose to stardom in her teens, Fleit recognized there was real insight in having her continue to film herself, even after the documentarian brought in more professional gear.

