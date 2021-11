Kyle Beach's story has shocked everyone around the hockey world, and some of the comments that have been made about the former executives that covered it up have not been worded the best. After Jonathan Toews made his comments regarding the Kyle Beach story and some of the executives that were in charge at the time including Stan Bowman, many people were left wondering if he should still be one of the main leaders on the Chicago Blackhawks.

