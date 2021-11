SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A growing number of medical professionals are asking the California Department of Health to explain future masking guidelines at schools now that vaccines for 5-to 11-year-olds are on the way. Some leading UCSF doctors believe giving parents a clearer picture of when masks could come off in schools will lead to higher vaccination rates. They say their petition is gaining traction. “I don’t even think we’ve begun to see the effects of what masking and COVID has done to our children,” said parent Chelsea Schlunt. The arrival of vaccine doses for 5-to 11-year-olds is prompting parents, and...

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO