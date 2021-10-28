Edible Insects That Could Help Stop Climate Change Are Banned From Major Climate Summit

World leaders are calling the upcoming COP26 summit a make-or-break moment in the fight against climate change. Why is this gathering so critical?. It is a looming summit slated for the end of October in Glasgow, Scotland, at which the United Nations hopes world leaders will make big commitments to reining in climate change and keeping global temperatures in check. COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," and refers to the 197 nations that agreed to the U.N. framework on climate change at a 1992 meeting. The United States and other nations followed up by ratifying that treaty, aiming to collectively fight "dangerous human interference with the climate system." The work has continued with annual COP summits. The first was held in Berlin in 1995; COP3 in 1997 produced the Kyoto Protocol, which set national emissions targets; and the upcoming meeting is the 26th, which is why it's called COP26. Many leaders, including U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, say this summit could be a turning point in the effort to prevent catastrophic damage from climate change.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO