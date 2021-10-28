CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Edible Insects That Could Help Stop Climate Change Are Banned From Major Climate Summit

By Sophia Smith Galer
Vice
Vice
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the UN’s 26th climate conference is about to begin, several British companies innovating the sustainable industry of edible insects can no longer operate due to government bureaucracy. This comes after the UK government has poured millions of pounds of public funds into the industry, invited edible insect producers to provide...

