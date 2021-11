A 31-year-old man was killed Tuesday night when he crossed into oncoming traffic on a Lancaster County highway, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the 31-year-old, who has not been identified, was driving north on Route 41 in Sadsbury Township and crossed onto the southbound side of the highway around 11:20 p.m. The 31-year-old hit a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old man, according to state police.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO