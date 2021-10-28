6 Puerto Rican Restaurants in Buffalo That You Need to Try At Least Once

Our black lab, Pepper, turned 12 years old this week. It’s hard to believe that the little puppy that I picked up at just eight weeks old, is now a senior citizen dog!. Since having kids, Pepper and I don’t do nearly as much as we used to together. Because of the time that I have to spend chasing kids around the house and things like that, hunting with Pepper, and spending time with just her and I, have been put on the back burner. Sure, we give pepper lots of love and attention but not like it was when she was being trained as a hunting dog.

