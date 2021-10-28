6 Puerto Rican Restaurants in Buffalo That You Need to Try At Least Once

Authentic, Outdoor Holiday Market Coming To Hofbräuhaus Buffalo This Year. For 2021, the is an Authentic, Outdoor Holiday Market Coming To Hofbräuhaus Buffalo This Year. The Christkindlmarkt will be comprised of three, 3-day weekends during the month of December 2021. This holiday event is a traditional German Christmas Market that unites cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm. This event will feature 10 local artisans selling high-quality unique, handcrafted gifts and food - pottery, folk art, paintings, wood-crafted ornaments, jewelry, and much more. 2021 is the first year for Christkindlmarkt at Hofbräuhaus Buffalo. This event will become a tradition for many WNY families as they kick off their holiday season. We will also be giving away a cruise for you to get some relaxing time with you and a guest in 2022 from our friends at AAA and Viking Cruises!
