Chicago Bears rumors are flowing a day after the 2021 NFL Trade Deadline. Was it a mistake for the Bears to not sell during the trade deadline? Players like Allen Robinson, Nick Foles and Andy Dalton were all potential Bears trade candidates. Are Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy both done with Chicago after the 2021 NFL Season? Some believe Pace and Nagy are on the hot seat with Da Bears. Aaron Rodgers has been ruled out of this Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Did Rodgers lie about his vaccination status? Chicago Bears Now host Harrison Graham breaks it down in today’s Bears rumors video.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO