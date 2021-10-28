CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Coleman’s 25th Political Pundit Night ‘Racism in America’ Cybercast

By David Sorensen
WETM 18 News
 6 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM-TV ) – Dr. Coleman’s 25th ‘Political Pundit Night’ is set to take place tomorrow night Thursday, October 28th, from 7-9 p.m. Here in this story above. The player will populate shortly before the start of the event. (You may have to refresh your page if you are on it too early.)

The topic is ‘Racism in America and the Twin Tiers.” Pundits will discuss this topic in two groups. The first group will have a discussion from 7-8 p.m., and the second group will debate the issues from 8-9 p.m., Coleman said.

Talking Politics with Dr. Coleman

Dr. Coleman’s twenty-fifth pundit night will feature:

  • Georgia Verdier –Elmira-Corning NAACP President
  • Reverend Lorri Thornton –Pastor of the Friendship Baptist Church in Corning
  • Tom Santulli –Political commentator and former Chemung County Executive
  • Dan Mandell –Elmira Mayor
  • Deborah Lynch –Member of the NYS Democratic Committee
  • Joe Sempolinski –Steuben County GOP Chair
  • Rodney Strange –Member and Majority Leader of the Chemung County Legislature
  • Reverend Nathaniel Wright –Pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ithaca
  • Nick Weinstein –GOP political consultant and strategist
  • Ruth Young –Political and environmental activist
  • Jerome Emanuel –Local businessman and community leader
  • RC Ike –Real estate entrepreneur
  • Ken Miller –Former member of the Chemung County Legislature
  • Astra Titus –Attorney and social worker
  • Dr. Denis Kingsley –Veteran political analyst and commentator

Dr. Coleman’s 24th Political Pundit Night

Reverend Hollie Strickland of the Webb Mills United Methodist Church in Pine City will give an invocation and benediction.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

