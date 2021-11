AVON LAKE, Ohio—Avient Corp.'s 2021 comeback continued in the third quarter, with the materials supplier again posting strong financial results. Sales at Avon Lake, Ohio-based Avient were up 32 percent to $1.22 billion versus the third quarter of 2020. The firm's quarterly profit also surged to $52.6 million—more than 20 times its third-quarter profit last year.

