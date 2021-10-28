CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

IdaCorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 6 days ago

IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $97.9...

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

5 Key Highlights From CVS Health's Q3 Earnings Update

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) appears to be on a roll. Its shares have soared more than 30% year to date. And CVS reported strong third-quarter results before the market opened on Wednesday. Investors definitely liked the company's results, with the healthcare stock jumping more than 3% in intraday trading. Here are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Zacks.com

Avis Budget (CAR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CAR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of $10.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.7% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.4% and improved 96% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and rise in rental days.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idacorp#Snapshot#Idaho Idacorp Inc#Ida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

2 Tech Stocks to Buy After Solid Earnings Results

The growth of omnichannel shopping is boosting Google's ad business. Silicon Laboratories enjoys rising demand for its IoT wireless products. The stock market is reaching expensive valuation levels, but there are some growth stocks beating investor expectations that could still have upside. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and microchip designer...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy