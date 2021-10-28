Crash closes portion of Buffaloe Road in Garner
Garner, N.C. — Crews were working to clear a crash that closed a portion of Buffaloe Road in Garner near Lake Benson. The crash...www.wral.com
Garner, N.C. — Crews were working to clear a crash that closed a portion of Buffaloe Road in Garner near Lake Benson. The crash...www.wral.com
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0