Garner, NC

Crash closes portion of Buffaloe Road in Garner

 6 days ago
Garner, N.C. — Crews were working to clear a crash that closed a portion of Buffaloe Road in Garner near Lake Benson. The crash...

Snow forecast prompts closure of parts of Blue Ridge Parkway

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Portions of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina were closed on Wednesday in advance of a forecast of winter weather, officials said. Areas in the higher elevations are most at risk into Thursday morning, officials said in a Facebook post. The closure came after Mount Mitchell State Park, which is on the parkway, closed due to snow and ice, The Charlotte Observer reported.
Corrals set up in Raleigh's Glenwood South area to keep scooters off sidewalks

Raleigh, N.C. — The city has set up scooter parking corrals in the Glenwood South neighborhood to help keep the two-wheelers off sidewalks, officials said Wednesday. The Raleigh Department of Transportation recently installed eight corrals on Glenwood Avenue, two each on West Johnson and West North streets and one on Tucker Street. No parking spaces were lost in the process, as curb space already zoned "no parking" was incorporated into the effort, as was a private parking deck entrance that is no longer in use.
'We have some big shoes to fill,' new Hoke sheriff says

Raeford, N.C. — Two weeks after longtime Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin died unexpectedly, his successor will be sworn in on Friday. Hoke County commissioners picked Roderick Virgil on Monday to fill the remainder of Peterkin's term in office. Virgil said Wednesday that he's aware he and the rest of...
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

