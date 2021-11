Brunswick and MerchantCantos’ strategic planning, creative and production capabilities are to merge from 1 January to form Brunswick Creative Campaigns and Content. The group said there will be a single, unified digital team and proposition - "integrating our existing Brunswick and MerchantCantos teams to deliver the full range of digital strategy and execution for our clients' most critical challenges". ESG and employee engagement propositions will also be "aligned".

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO