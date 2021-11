We've had some quiet and seasonable early November weather around northern California today, but changes will arrive before Tuesday is gone. A cold front will deliver overnight rain and strong wind to our area. The latest in a series of Pacific storms is approaching the West Coast at this time, and it will deliver another round of clouds, rain, wind and cooler air in a matter of hours. We can expect increasing clouds with gusty wind and rain at time late tonight through early Thursday. Lows will range from the 30s in the mountains to the 50s in the valley. Thursday will begin showery and windy, but we'll have fewer clouds throughout the day. Highs on Thursday will range from lower 50s in the mountains to upper 60s in the valley.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO