CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Does Hometown Trip Mean Nick Viall Is Ready For Engagement?

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Bachelor Nick Viall and his love Natalie Joy have been getting closer to an engagement. At least, that’s what fans think. The reality star took his lady love home to spend some time. He said, “home looks good on her.” Former Summer House star Hannah Berner enthusiastically replied, “omg...

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Wendy Williams struggling with 'serious complications' related to her worsening health condition and will NOT be back when show returns with guest hosts next week

Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
CELEBRITIES
Marconews.com

'America's Got Talent' shuts down production following contestant Jonathan Goodwin's failed stunt

"America's Got Talent: Extreme" is pausing production after stuntman and contestant Jonathan Goodwin was hospitalized after suffering injuries from a daredevil stunt. During Thursday's rehearsal for the "America's Got Talent" spin-off, an accident occurred while Goodwin performed his act, an "America's Got Talent" spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY Friday. Goodwin is continuing to receive medical care after being immediately hospitalized following the accident.
TV & VIDEOS
Audacy

Eve shows a baby bump that will 'blow ya mind'

The iconic “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper announced on October 15, that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, would be expecting their first child and revealed her growing baby bump on Instagram. In her post, the artist writes, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Where She Stands With Barbara Corcoran After Fat Joke on ‘The View’

It takes a lot to offend Whoopi Goldberg, who just responded to controversy around recent ‘The View’ guest Barbara Corcoran’s dig at her. Water under The View? Shark Tank host Barbara Corcoran, 72, made headlines after cracking an an off-color comment about host Whoopi Goldberg‘s weight — but it turns out there was not as much drama as one would think. Although the audience wasn’t impressed with Barbara’s sense of humor, her pal Whoopi revealed that she really couldn’t care less.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Viall
wmleader.com

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Dress Up As Controversial, Infamous Rock Couple Sid & Nancy

We love Kravis, but not sure what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were thinking with this one?. The duo kicked off their Halloween festivities a little early this year when, on Friday morning, they both posted new pics to their Instagram accounts showing themselves rocking some, uhhh, interesting outfits. And the whole thing is making some fans shake their heads, to put it mildly…
CELEBRITIES
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Vicki Gunvalson's Split Is Getting Nasty

Vicki Gunvalson is one of the OG housewives, starring in "The Real Housewives of Orange County" for 13 years, from 2006 to 2019, with a recurring role on Season 14 in 2020. As a reality TV star and owner of Coto Insurance and Financial Services, Vicki has a successful career; her net worth is $7 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. However, Vicki's love life is another story.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Summer House#Green Bay Packers#Bip#Bachelor Nation#Ya
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Jinger Vuolo Pregnant?! Former ‘Counting On’ Star Teases ‘Big News’

Could former Counting On star Jinger Vuolo be pregnant again? The Duggar daughter hinted that there’s an announcement coming soon, but she hasn’t shared any specific details yet. Fans are trying to figure out what news she has to share, and many of them are thinking there’s another baby on the way. So, could Jinger be pregnant, or is she going to share some other news instead?
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Multimillionaire Barry Weiss, Star of Reality Show "Storage Wars," Is Set To Return This Season

Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
69K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy