Motorsports

Perez F1 performances boosted by Red Bull set-up breakthrough

By Adam Cooper
Motorsport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mexican has struggled for most of the season to match the pace of his teammate Max Verstappen, outqualifying him just once across 2021. Although Perez scored his first victory for the team in Baku in June, he endured a difficult run of six races between the British and Russian grands...

www.motorsport.com

Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
