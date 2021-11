After a 3-2 loss to No. 2 Cascade at home last week, Sweet Home's volleyball players clinched a berth in the state playoffs Saturday with a play-in 3-0 win over McLoughlin. Sweet Home (9-3, 11-5), seeded seventh, will open the playoffs at home Saturday, Oct. 30, against an opponent that had not yet been designated at press time, which will be seeded 10th. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals Tuesday, Nov. 2, against the winner of the faceoff between No. 2 Cascade (10-2, 18-4) and the No. 15-seeded team.

SWEET HOME, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO