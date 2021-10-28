CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladson, SC

Coastal Carolina Fair opens Thursday with new safety measures in place

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SNqU_0cfJCZiM00

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair is set to open for its 64th year Thursday with a few new safety measures in place.

The fair was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But organizers say all the highlights – rides, food, exhibits, and animals – will be part of their “return to fun” plan when the fair opens on October 28 th .

Cold front could bring strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday evening

Leaders with the Exchange Park, who organizes the annual event, say they have taken several precautions to keep attendees safe during this year’s event, including adding more hand sanitizer stations, utilizing plastic dividers, and going cashless.

A clear bag policy is also being implemented at the fairgrounds. The goal is to provide a safer environment at the fair and expedite guest entry into the fairgrounds.

Approved items include clear bags: plastic, vinyl, or PVC that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Small clutch or wallets no larger than 6.5” x 4.5” can be carried separately.

Special assistance, ADA, and medical bag access will be available at any security entrance.

Although the announcement was delayed, the Coastal Carolina Fair shared a list of nearly a dozen musical acts scheduled to take center stage at this year’s event.

You can purchase tickets to the fair at any area Circle K retailer or on the fair’s official website.

Coastal Carolina Fair organizers warn about purchasing fraudulent tickets

The Coastal Carolina Fair will operate through Sunday, November 7 th . Gates open at 3:00 p.m. on weekdays, 10:00 a.m. Saturdays, and 12:00 p.m. Sundays. It closes each night at 9:00 p.m., except for Friday and Saturday nights when it stays open an hour later.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Local oystermen expect this year’s harvest to be bountiful after being impacted by COVID-19 in 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The coronavirus pandemic caused many issues for local oystermen last year with popular oyster roast simply not happening. But this year’s oyster harvest appears to be plentiful. Paul Godbout, who runs Strictly Shellfish, said he’s been on the water in some fashion for much of his life and said picking oysters […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Highwater Festival returning April 23

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The popular Highwater Festival is coming back to the Lowcountry this April with a celebration of music, food, and more! The Highwater Festival will return to Riverfront Park in North Charleston on April 23 and 24, 2022. Stay up to date with the lineup schedule, tickets, and more updates by […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Roper Hospital to move off the Charleston peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper Hospital announced Wednesday it will move off the Charleston peninsula. Roper St. Francis Healthcare laid out its strategic plan through 2030 this week, and a focus of that path forward included moving the hospital from its Calhoun Street location. Leaders say the move would allow patients to “easily access care […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ladson, SC
Government
City
Ladson, SC
WCBD Count on 2

USFS conducting prescribed burn in McClellanville area Wednesday

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Forest Service is scheduled to conduct a prescribed burn in McClellanville on Wednesday. The burn will take place along Forest Service Roads 211/211D near Highway 45. Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said the burn is planned for 665 acres. Those living in the Awendaw and McClellanville areas […]
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Improvements coming to Downtown Beaufort marina

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the next two years, Safe Harbour Marinas plans to invest over $7.5 million in expanding the City of Beaufort’s downtown marina. Improvements to the marina include the replacement of 30 moorings, costing at least $124,500. More improvements include the following: A new floating dock system Resized slips to accomodate large […]
BEAUFORT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Animals#Circle K#The Coastal Carolina Fair#The Exchange Park#Ada#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Way Back Wednesday: Philadelphia Alley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Nestled between Church St and State St sits Philadelphia Alley, a one-block long, hidden gem in the heart of Downtown Charleston. Despite being small enough to often be overlooked, this alleyway provides a glimpse into the earliest days of Charleston’s history. While much of the history behind Philadelphia Alley has been lost […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New co-ed construction, building design program for middle school students announced by Scouts BSA

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The co-ed branch of the Scouts BSA, Exploring, announces a new program for middle school students with an interest in a career in planning, construction, and building design. The program, hosted by the Associated Builders and Contractor Carolinas, begins January 8th, 2022, and applications are being accepted through the beginning […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mattress manufacturing company to establish operations in Walterboro, will create 50 new jobs

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mattress manufacturing company announced Wednesday plans to establish operations in Colleton County. The more than $1.9 million investment would bring 50 new jobs to the area. APEX Mattress Manufacturing Inc., which produces mattresses for retail stores and e-commerce businesses, will be located on Thunderbolt Drive in Walterboro when its […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WCBD Count on 2

Rickenman, Devine appear headed for Columbia mayor runoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two current Columbia City Council members appear headed to a runoff to decide who is the next mayor of South Carolina’s capital city. Daniel Rickenman had about 44% of Tuesday’s vote in the race for Columbia’s mayor. He needed over 50% to avoid a runoff in two weeks. The other position […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville, Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce having hiring event Nov. 5

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce will host a career and job fair with Dorchester County Economic Development on November 5th, at Trident Technical College, Dorchester campus in Summerville. Registered businesses with around 1,880 open positions, ranging in pay from $10 per hour to $150,000 per year will be present […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Safety improvement project set to resume on Dorchester Road in the Oakbrook community after 2-month delay

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A safety improvement project is set to resume along a section of Dorchester Road following a nearly two-month delay. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said Monday construction on the Safety Improvement Project along Dorchester Road between State Park Road and Parlor Drive will begin within two to […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Stephen Bowden defeats incumbent Harry Griffin in Charleston City Council race

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Political newcomer Stephen Bowden has defeated incumbent Harry Griffin and will now take control of the District 10 seat on the Charleston City Council. Griffin conceded to Bowden shortly after the polls closed Tuesday. Unofficial results show Bowden received 934 votes while Griffin earned 577 votes in Tuesday’s election. “Thank […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

What to expect on Tuesday’s Lowcountry election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As polls open all across the Lowcountry for more than 50 races including some major mayor and council races, Charleston County Officials says every citizen has a role to play in this year’s elections. “A lot of people are not realizing that heading into Election Day that they have a candidate […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston City Council election preview: Who is on the ballot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There are three Charleston City Council seats up for grabs this Election Day. The highly contested races include District 4, 12, and 10. The other three council members are running unopposed. Incumbent Harry Griffin is running against Stephen Bowden for the District 10 spot. This represents parts of West Ashley. Griffin […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

2K+
Followers
766
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy