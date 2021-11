The U.S. economy grew at a slower annual rate in the third quarter of 2021 as the Delta variant of COVID-19 drove an uptick in coronavirus cases. The Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday the economy grew at a 2 percent annual rate from July to September, down from 6.7 percent from the quarter prior, The Washington Post reports. This represented the slowest gain since the second quarter of 2020, which saw GDP plunge 31.2 percent, according to CNBC.

