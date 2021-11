On Thursday, US Commerce Department data had unveiled that the US economy had accelerated by the slowest pace in more than a year over Q3, 2021, as a pandemic resurgence added further strains into a lingering supply constraint, while a rapid rise in inflationary pressure coupled with a sunken consumer spending, the centrepiece of US economy accountable for roughly a 66.0 per cent of entire economic activity, had stalled growth momentum in third quarter following a 6.7 per cent US GDP growth in Q2, 2021.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO