CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

APD: Man at center of SWAT incident in SW Austin dead after shooting with officer, house fire

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon, Russell Falcon
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIwKH_0cfJC3nb00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A visit from the City of Austin for lawn care resulted in gunfire, a large house fire and an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in southwest Austin. The man involved was later taken to an area hospital where he died, Austin police said.

UPDATE: Man in SWAT situation had no violent history during code visits, officials say

Timeline

According to the Austin Police Department, the situation began around 9:16 a.m., when the Austin Code Department and APD officers visited a resident to serve a warrant in the 10600 block of Pinkney Lane. Code enforcement intended to conduct lawn maintenance after complaints of high weeds and grass.

“They attempted to cut the lawn for him, and this is the reaction they got,” APD officer Jose Mendez said Wednesday.

APD says during the visit around 10:21 a.m., the resident began firing a gun from inside the home. The city says all Austin Code staff involved are alright, though one code inspector suffered a minor shoulder injury while seeking cover.

SWAT crews, mental health officers and crisis negotiators responded around 10:43 a.m. to the home. APD says the resident refused to come out or communicate with officials. SWAT spent “several hours” trying to contact the man inside using de-escalation techniques.

At 3:19 p.m., officers moved to the back of the residence, where the man began shooting again. Officers made entry at the front of the home using a robot. The robot could see a fire had been started inside the home, and it was beginning to spread, according to APD Chief Joseph Chacon.

For the next 20 minutes, officers tried to coax the man out, but they could see the house was fully engulfed in flames, Chacon says. Officers thought at this point, the man had succumbed to the flames and smoke.

‘The Odd House’: Residents react after man fires shots at Austin code enforcement

The Austin Fire Department began extinguishing the fire . At 3:39 p.m., the garage door opened, and the man stepped out with “weapons in hand,” Chacon says. A SWAT officer shot and hit the resident, who went down with a gunshot wound.

Officers tried to get the man out of the home, separating him from his weapons and the fire. Medical aid was given to the resident. He was later taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:01 p.m., according to Chacon.

“This was a multi-agency response,” Chacon said. AFD, Travis County SWAT, Travis County Constables and, as mentioned before, Code Enforcement, were all part of making the scene safe, Chacon stated. No officers were hurt.

Austin Fire will continue to keep an eye on the home to make sure the fire doesn’t reignite. People are asked to stay away from the area for a bit as law enforcement wraps up the scene.

Details on officer who shot resident

Chacon says the officer who shot the man is a SWAT officer who has been with the department for eight years. As is standard APD protocol, he’ll be placed on administrative duty, pending the results of two separate investigations.

A criminal investigation will be done by the APD Special Investigations Unit along with the district attorney’s office. An administrative investigation will be handled by the Office of Police Oversight and APD Internal Affairs.

‘It’s been a crazy morning’

Tyler Strickel was working on indoor construction at a nearby business and says he first saw police cars “fly by” the area around 9:30 a.m. At one point, an officer spoke to him and his coworkers.

“He came up to the windows and said, ‘stay in there, might have been a gunshot.’ It’s been a crazy morning,” Strickel said.

During the incident, he heard members of the SWAT team speaking to someone over an intercom and flash-bangs.

“This is a great neighborhood,” Strickel said. “I’m from here originally, and I just know there’s a bunch of elementary schools and preschools here, so it was just definitely shocking.”

The City of Austin says there were several other complaints filed about the property over the last year, and it had even conducted a similar abatement without incident.

Impact on schools in area

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jKzX_0cfJC3nb00
    Fire on Pinkney Lane, as seen from the Austonian Tower Wednesday (KXAN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJNAp_0cfJC3nb00
    Circle C Child Development Center (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0HN9_0cfJC3nb00
    APD officer gives update on SWAT situation on Pinkney Lane in southwest Austin Oct. 27, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

A local child care center and an elementary school are in the area of where the SWAT incident took place.

Circle C Child Development Center said it was put on secure lockdown earlier in the day, and parents could pick up their kids if they wanted to. Kiker Elementary School on La Crosse Avenue also went under “secure” status in response to the incident.

The lockdown on the schools were lifted after officers were confident the suspect was taken to the hospital.

There is no threat to the public or the neighborhood, according to Chacon.

According to Austin ISD , “secure” is used when there’s a threat outside of the building. As a result, all doors are locked with students/staff inside. Operations continue as normal.

Meanwhile, Austin ISD says bus routes at several schools were disrupted due to the situation, including Kiker and Bear Elementary Schools; Lively, Gorzycki and Kealing Middle Schools; Bowie High School; LASA; Ann Richard SYWL; and the district’s Alternative Learning Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD investigating fatal scaffold incident, victim identified

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police Department is investigating a scaffold incident that left one man dead and another seriously injured on Tuesday morning. At 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of E. Canton Road in reference to two men falling from a scaffold at a building that was undergoing renovation, according […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested in Brownsville after punching, slapping daughter

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in Brownsville was arrested for the offense of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit family violence. Juan Carlos Martinez, 36, went to a residence near the 4400 block of Avenida Roberto, where he previously resided with his ex-common law spouse, according to a press release from the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Swat#House Fire
ValleyCentral

Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning. The victim of the accident was identified as 43-year-old Gilberto Aguirre, according to Lt. Joel Morales with the McAllen Police Department. The accident occurred at 12:17 am on Tuesday at the 300 block of W. Expressway 83. The […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville: Man texts 911 with false emergency, gets arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville police arrested a man for text messaging 911 several times when he was not in need of emergency services. Roberto Ivan Sanchez, 31, was arrested on Tuesday for the charge of silent abusive call / electronic communication to 911 service, according to a press release from Brownsville PD. According to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD student arrested for taking gun to campus

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One student from Mission CISD has been arrested after taking a handgun to school on Monday. According to a release, at around 10:30 a.m. the school’s administration received a report of a student having a gun at the Mission High School. The district contacted police and issued a lockdown at the […]
MISSION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

AMBER ALERT: Police locate missing Texas teen

UPDATE: This AMBER Alert has been discontinued. RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl and the woman accused of abducting her. According to a release, Stevie Johnson, 14, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 1 at 4:57 p.m. at 800 Cascade Drive in Glenn Heights, Texas. Johnson is […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol agents arrest 41 migrants in multiple incidents

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday McAllen Border Patrol Station agents patrolling Havana, Texas encountered signs of a small group of individuals leading away from the Rio Grande. According to CBP, agents followed the foot traffic to a residence and encountered a female and 14 Mexican citizens including three unaccompanied children. Shortly after, agents apprehended […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Man on most wanted list arrested in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested a man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list. Texas DPS arrested John Anthony Rangel, 31, on October 22. Rangel was added to the list on September 30. He has been wanted since May 2019 for parole violation. In October 2020, DPS […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes teen dies in ATV crash

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes teen died in an accident involving an ATV she was driving. According to a release, an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) traveling at a high rate of speed on Mile 1/2 Road north of Mile 9 North Road in Hidalgo County when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Serial burglar wanted in Brownsville, police provide tips to protect property

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department wants to ensure the safety of the community and property after burglaries increase in the city. “We’re tending to see the spike in burglaries and everything, people really need to take care, especially when they are at home or either shopping,” said Brownsville Police Department’s public information […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

3K+
Followers
974
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy