Fox News dedicates Studio M to Rupert Murdoch

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News Names Carley Shimkus Co-Host of ‘Fox & Friends First’

The early morning cable news revolving door continues to turn. On Friday, Fox News said that Carley Shimkus would be the new co-host for the 4-6 a.m. program Fox & Friends First, alongside Todd Piro. She replaces Jillian Mele, who is leaving the company after four years to pursue an MBA at La Salle University in Philadelphia. Her first day is Monday, Nov. 1. Shimkus had been a reporter and fill-in anchor at Fox News. She started her career at the company at Fox Business Network as a production assistant in 2009. “Carley brings great experience to this role developed over nearly a decade at Fox News Media and we are excited to have her join Fox & Friends First,” said Gavin Hadden, FNC’s vp morning programming, in a statement. “We wish Jillian all the best as she returns home to Philadelphia and thank her for her outstanding contribution and dedication to the Fox & Friends franchise.” The changes at Fox News follow a similar shake-up at MSNBC’s early morning program Way Too Early. Kasie Hunt left the program over the summer, with former AP White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire tapped to take it over earlier this week.  
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

Only Geraldo Rivera can change Fox News

Your comments last week about “Patriot Purge,” your colleague Tucker Carlson’s three-part series on the Jan. 6 riots, were blunt and devastating. The suggestion in the trailer for the series that the riot was a “false flag” operation was, as you rightly pointed out, “bulls---.”. Opinions to start the day,...
TV & VIDEOS
Rupert Murdoch
Fox News

Fox News @ Night - Monday, November 1

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

CNN’s Brianna Keilar Goes OFF on Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge: ‘Why Does Rupert Murdoch Want to Destroy America?’

CNN New Day shared genuine disgust at Tucker Carlson, Fox News, and Rupert Murdoch over a new Fox Nation series called Patriot Purge, which presents unsettling conspiracy theories, and paints conservative “patriots” as eventual victims of the liberal elite. Carlson aired a new series trailer on Wednesday evening, which featured...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

ADL CEO Calls Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 Series “An Abject, Indisputable Lie,” Asks Fox Not To Run It

“I strongly urge you to reconsider airing this program. It has the potential to fuel misdirected anger and unrest,” wrote Anti Defamation League CEO and National Director Jonathan A. Greenblatt in a letter to News Corp co-chairman and executive chairman and CEO of the Fox Corporation Lachlan Murdoch today. Greenblatt was decrying a three-part series from Fox News host Tucker Carlson called Patriot Purge, the trailer for which debuted yesterday. In the trailer, there is a suggestion that the January 6 attack on the Capitol was a “false flag” operation. One of the talking heads is heard saying, “False flags have...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fox News Surprise: ‘The Five’ Usurps Tucker Carlson as Most-Watched Show

The round-table show “The Five” has proven to be one of Fox News Channel’s most durable properties. And yet, after a decade on air, the late-afternoon program can still surprise even the most veteran executive at the Fox Corp. cable-news outlet. “The Five,” which these days relies largely on a trio of regulars and two rotating guests, outmaneuvered primetime colleagues like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity to become the most-watched show on the network  — and cable news — in October, according to data from Nielsen. “The Five,” led by Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jesse Watters, captured an average of...
TV & VIDEOS
#Fox News#Fox News Network#Llc
AOL Corp

Anderson Cooper blasts Rupert Murdoch and Fox News for pumping 'poison into the media ecosystem'

On Thursday’s Anderson Cooper 360, Cooper called out media tycoon and Fox Corporation Chairman Rupert Murdoch for spreading inflammatory misinformation. The rebuke came after the trailer release of Tucker Carlson’s three-part special documentary Patriot Purge. The trailer insinuates that the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 was a “false flag” operation, and it has been met with a great deal of bipartisan backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Coming up on 'Fox News Sunday': Oct. 24

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
Kokomo Perspective

Rupert Murdoch's role in mainstreaming conspiracy theories

Bill Carter says Murdoch's Fox News is "in the business of cashing in on people's paranoia." Astead Herndon says he hears the influence of Murdoch-style media when interviewing voters. Herndon also cautions that January 6 should not be seen as an isolated event.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Esquire

Tucker Carlson Just Provided the Lowest Point of Rupert Murdoch's Wretched Career in American Media

It’s no secret that I took a Rupert Murdoch paycheck from 1983 until 1989. I was a sportswriter and columnist for his Boston Herald. I never felt slimy doing so. In fact, I was partly imbued with the underdog spirit of being part of the second newspaper in a two-paper town, and of being slightly renegade because of how loud and brassy we were. This is something common to many Murdoch publications. He’s a pirate, so you are, too.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

The Ingraham Angle - Wednesday, November 3

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

WATCH: Fox & Friends Comes to a Screeching Halt as Brian Kilmeade Googles Something

The relaxed nature of Fox & Friends was in full bloom Tuesday morning as Brian Kilmeade’s on-air googling of something brought the show to a screeching halt. At the top of each hour, Fox & Friends shows a remote shot of a city or town across America, and at the start of the 8 a.m. hour on Tuesday, the college town of Champaign-Urbana (home of the Fighting Illini of the University of Illinois) was featured. The origins of the name Champaign became a must-know bit of trivia for Kilmeade, whose unique focus on his iPad reading perhaps a Wikipedia entry, commandeered the show and brought roughly 10 seconds of dead air.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CNN

Fox News' Tucker Carlson problem

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Fox News is not officially commenting on the record, but it seems the right-wing talk network is quietly trying to distance itself from Tucker Carlson's 1/6 trutherism.
ENTERTAINMENT

