James Spann: Alabama gets windy and cool, with rain at times

You just turned 100! What’s one of the biggest lessons life has taught you?. “Just roll with the punches. There’s no point in getting into a dither about things. Things happen to you. Period. That’s life. Solve it, but if I can’t, I’m not going to stew over it, I’m just going to move on and let it go. My mother, who was a sweet, darling lady, was only 16 years older than me. Every year she had something wrong. I remember one November, she was in the hospital for the whole month. I was in high school. I had to make sure that my three little brothers and my sister were OK. I do think I was born with that kind of nature – I’m always ready to help somebody. I thinks that’s how I got into social work. I could see all these inequities and think, ‘Well, I can do something about that.’” – Lucia D’Addeo Harrison of Huntsville.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO