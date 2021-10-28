CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

James Spann: Alabama gets windy and cool, with rain at times

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 6 days ago
James Spann forecasts a windy, cooler day for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. HANG ON TO YOUR HAT: It is a very windy morning across Alabama. Gradient winds (not related to thunderstorms) are gusting to 30-40 mph in spots, and a Wind Advisory remains in effect. The wind will die...

