Prince Jackson was traumatised by Thriller video

Prince Jackson is opening up about the relationship he shares with younger siblings, Paris Jackson and Prince “Blanket” Jackson II. In an interview with Good Morning Britain yesterday (October 28), he said, “When we were growing up, my father would say, ‘We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that’s all you’ll ever have,'” Prince, 24, shared on the daytime show. “And that always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship. Because I’m the oldest, my father would always tell me I have to make sure that the group is taken care of and that I have to kind of be the leader and lead by example. But, after his passing, and us being thrown into the ‘real world,’ my siblings honestly—they picked up the slack that I unfortunately left behind.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO