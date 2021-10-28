CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Cal U hosts event to help students prepare for scheduling Spring 2022 semester

By Katie Lowery
caltimes.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScheduling for the Spring 2022 semester begins on Nov. 1 at 7 a.m., and now is the time to start preparing. The Cal U Scheduling Center hosted a Cal U Ready event to help students prepare for scheduling the upcoming semester. The event was held on the second floor of the...

www.caltimes.org

Comments / 0

Related
utoledo.edu

Students Encouraged to Register Early for Spring Semester

The University of Toledo encourages students to plan ahead for a successful upcoming semester by registering early for spring 2022. “The earlier students register, the more likely they will be able to take the courses they want at the times that work best in their schedules,” Provost Karen Bjorkman said. “Even if students are still waiting to hear back about a co-op placement or an internship they applied for, they should register for the next semester to be sure they stay on track. It is easier to adjust a plan already in place than to be behind schedule at a later date.”
TOLEDO, OH
northwestgeorgianews.com

GNTC announces free application week for the spring semester

Georgia Northwestern Technical College GNTC will host a Free Application Week, Nov. 8-12, to help those who are seeking to enroll in the spring semester. During Free Application Week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the spring semester is Nov. 30. Classes are scheduled to begin on Jan. 10.
COLLEGES
UC Daily Campus

UConn to open enrollment for spring semester

University of Connecticut students are beginning to plan out classes for the spring semester. The process of enrolling starts with an advisor meeting, followed by signing online for an allotted enrollment appointment time to select courses. Making an appointment with an advisor can be completed on Nexus. This website was...
COLLEGES
suunews.net

Grad School Fair Helps Students Prepare for the Future

Southern Utah University Career Center hosted the 2021 Graduate School Fair on Oct. 19 in hopes that students will be able to find the right fit for them. SUU’s own graduate program made an appearance at the fair, specifically providing information on their Master of Business Administration and Online Master’s Programs.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Center#The Scheduling Center#Trio#Molecular Biology
Napa Valley Register

Grapevines: Napa Valley College grant will help prepare NVUSD students for college

Napa Valley College has been awarded a $1,852,865 TRIO Educational Talent Search grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The grant will fund the college’s partnership with Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) to motivate and support students from disadvantaged backgrounds starting with the current 2021-2022 academic school year and running through 2026.
NAPA, CA
chimesnewspaper.com

Student perspectives on extra semesters

According to a report from the National Center for Education Statistics, 62% of students take longer than four years to graduate. The Biden administration outlined reasons for low graduation rates including overall income, difficult transferable courses and family planning. GRADUATING FROM BIOLA. Though the Biden administration plans to reshape university...
COLLEGES
wina.com

PVCC4U 100% program extends for spring semester

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – After successfully doing it for the fall semester, Piedmont Virginia Community College will be offering their PVCC4U 100% program to qualified students again this spring. PVCC President Frank Friedman the cost of a college education is prohibitive for many — and made worse due to the pandemic with people losing their income.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Sacramento

Free Tuition For Spring 2022 Semester, $500 COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Offered For Modesto Junior College Students

MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Junior College is offering free tuition for all registered students next semester. The school is also offering a $500 COVID-19 vaccine incentive for students. Officials announced the free tuition plan on Tuesday. It’s being paid for by COVID-19 relief funds, the school says, and is only being offered for the Spring 2022 semester. Qualifying for financial aid is not a requirement for the free tuition, the school says. But, in order to get free tuition next semester, students will need to complete either the FAFSA, CADAA or California Promise Grant Application. Select students may even need a fee waiver. Students who are registered for a minimum of six units for the Spring 2022 semester can also get $500 as long as they submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 10. Further, after a resolution was approved by the school’s board of trustees, students have had their debt balances eliminated.
MODESTO, CA
College Heights Herald

Completion of the Commons at Helm Library pushed back to Spring 2022 semester

The opening of the WKU Commons has been pushed back to Spring 2022 due to “pandemic related obstacles” despite the initial completion time of Fall 2021. “After consulting with the many different entities involved in completing work on the Commons, the project is currently on track to open during the Spring 2022 semester,” Provost Robert Fischer said in an email to students. “However, if the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that plans must be fluid as unforeseen challenges can arise. We will communicate a firm opening date as we get closer to that time.”
POLITICS
dailyutahchronicle.com

U Students Prepare for the Nursing Program as it Evolves

In the 2021-2021 school year, nursing was in the top ten majors at the University of Utah, with 796 undergraduate students either at the pre-major level or declared in their bachelor’s degree. In the “Points of Pride” listed on their website, the College of Nursing lists research, funding and faculty...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
nnhsnorthstar.com

Semi-weekly homeroom to be added to second semester student schedules

The School District 203 Board of Education announced a new high school schedule to begin next semester, which includes a semi-weekly homeroom class. Administrators and district officials believe the schedule, introduced at the Oct. 18 board meeting, will dedicate more time for student growth and support in multiple areas, including social-emotional learning and academics. Naperville Central principal Bill Wiesbrook, a member of the task force, discussed his excitement for the program.
NAPERVILLE, IL
caltimes.org

Cal U student hosts “Tarot Tuesday” card readings at Vulcan Village

Vulcan Village CA Bayley Cooper hosted a Tarot Tuesday this past week. It took place in the Vulcan Village office, where residents could line up to receive a tarot reading. Cooper had a binder in which residents could choose a spread pertaining to a certain topic, ranging from anything between love to horoscopes. Cooper had a relatively full turnout, with roughly eight people showing up for about a five to ten minute reading.
ACCIDENTS
parkland.edu

Registration Now Open for Spring 2022 Semester

Open registration for Parkland College Spring Semester 2022 starts November 1. See a full listing of available courses at parkland.edu/findaclass. Spring semester classes begin the week of January 10 (for full 16-week and first 8-week sessions) and later. At Parkland, you can learn to fly a drone, network computers, build homes, save lives, and more. Or save big on tuition by transferring your Parkland credits to universities.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
etownian.com

The state of student employment on campus this semester

Most college students don’t consider getting a job when they are preparing to move onto campus. However, part-time jobs can help students with housing and tuition payments, food, transportation and other necessities, while also giving them a bit of extra spending money for fun. This is no different for students at Elizabethtown College, many of whom work on campus for various departments and organizations.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
wkgc.org

GCSC to Host “Super Saturday” Event for Spring 2022 Registration

Contact: Katie McCurdy, Executive Director of Community Engagement | kmccurdy2@gulfcoast.edu | (850) 872.3814. ~ Register for GCSC’s Spring 2022 Semester on a Saturday! ~. “Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College is hosting “Super Saturday” on November 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in GCSC’s Advanced Technology Center on the Panama City Campus, and from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST at the Gulf/Franklin Campus.
PANAMA CITY, FL
KTVN.com

Nevada College Students Must be Vaccinated to Register for 2022 Spring Semester

November 1 marks the beginning of class registration for the 2022 spring semester at the Nevada System of Higher Education’s seven degree-granting colleges and universities. In accordance with the State Board of Health’s unanimous decision to implement a COVID-19 student vaccine mandate, NSHE students seeking to register for the 2022 spring semester must be vaccinated or have an approved exemption – for a medical condition or religious belief. (Online only students are exempt from the State Board of Health mandate.)
NEVADA STATE
Sturgis Journal

Community mentors help to prepare SHS students for their senior year

Something new is brewing at Sturgis High School when it comes to students’ senior year. Instead of doing portfolio presentations in the spring, seniors will do mock interviews. To prepare for those interviews, community members are coming into the school to work one-on-one with students. The first mentor meetings were...
STURGIS, MI
heraldstandard.com

Cal U. students have work published

Some California University of Pennsylvania students have had work they've done for a class project published on a geographical organization's website. The project was done in the environmental applications of geographic information systems course taught by geography professor Dr. Tom Mueller in conjunction with Cyclomedia, a company that specializes in the large-scale and systematic visualization of environments based on 360-degree panoramic photographs (cycloramas).
CALIFORNIA, PA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Raceland schools host Trunk or Treat event for local students

With Halloween around the corner, a couple of local schools decided to dress up and hand out candy a little bit early in the spirit of the season. Raceland Lower Elementary School hosted a Trunk or Treat event yesterday for local students. They were joined in the effort by their sister school, Raceland Upper.
HALLOWEEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy