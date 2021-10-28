Cal U hosts event to help students prepare for scheduling Spring 2022 semester

MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Junior College is offering free tuition for all registered students next semester. The school is also offering a $500 COVID-19 vaccine incentive for students. Officials announced the free tuition plan on Tuesday. It’s being paid for by COVID-19 relief funds, the school says, and is only being offered for the Spring 2022 semester. Qualifying for financial aid is not a requirement for the free tuition, the school says. But, in order to get free tuition next semester, students will need to complete either the FAFSA, CADAA or California Promise Grant Application. Select students may even need a fee waiver. Students who are registered for a minimum of six units for the Spring 2022 semester can also get $500 as long as they submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 10. Further, after a resolution was approved by the school’s board of trustees, students have had their debt balances eliminated.

MODESTO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO