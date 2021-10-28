CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rust assistant director did not check all rounds before Alec Baldwin shooting: Affidavit

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2hKD_0cfJ92z200


O ne of Rust 's assistant directors admitted to investigators he failed to account for all of the rounds ahead of the accidental on-set shooting, according to a new affidavit.

The first assistant director, Dave Halls, told investigators that he did not check all the rounds in the gun Alec Baldwin was using before it was handed to him and declared a cold gun, a Wednesday affidavit filed with the Santa Fe Magistrate Court said.

"David advised when [set armorer] Hannah [Gutierrez] showed him the firearm before continuing rehearsal, he could only remember seeing three rounds," officials said. "He advised he should have checked all of them, but didn't, and couldn't recall if she spun the drum."

ROUGHLY 500 ROUNDS, SOME POSSIBLY LIVE, RECOVERED FROM SET OF ALEC BALDWIN FILM: SHERIFF

Investigators said Wednesday they found a mixture of "blanks, dummy rounds, and what we are suspecting were live rounds," along with roughly 100 additional pieces of evidence, such as pieces of clothing.

Though blank rounds are not generally considered a threat unless fired at close range, dummy rounds can be due to their deceptive nature. Dummy rounds are customarily used for shots where the camera is pointed down the barrel of a gun. The bullet appears almost identical to an actual bullet except for small indentations or holes on the bottom, making them inert.

While it is too early in the investigation to comment on charges, the sheriff's office said that if authorities determine a crime was committed, arrests will be made and charges filed.

During rehearsal on the set of Rust last Thursday, Baldwin, whom Halls handed a weapon he said was a "cold gun," accidentally opened fire, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and wounding director Joel Souza, 48.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Baldwin was reportedly distraught and shocked after fatally shooting Hutchins, repeatedly asking why he was given a "hot gun," and Halls told authorities Baldwin was careful with weapons on set prior to the fatal shooting.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office did not immediately return requests for comment.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
insideedition.com

Woman Who Accidentally Ran Over Boy 44 Years Ago Says Alec Baldwin Is 'On a Journey' After Fatal Shooting

Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin. In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.
OXFORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Halls
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Alec Baldwin seen at New Mexico hotel with Halyna Hutchins’ husband, son

SANTA FE, N.M. — A “beaten” Alec Baldwin was seen hugging the husband and son of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a New Mexico hotel Saturday morning, days after he tragically killed the crew member with a prop gun on the set of his Western drama, “Rust,” exclusive photos obtained by The Post show.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

'Rust' Assistant Director David Halls Breaks His Silence After Reports Surface He & Alec Baldwin Are 'Focus' Of Investigation In Halyna Hutchins' Death

The assistant director of Alec Baldwin's Rust, David Halls, has spoken out following the tragic shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Article continues below advertisement. Halls — who allegedly handed the actor the mistakenly loaded gun — gave a statement to the New York...
CELEBRITIES
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
163K+
Followers
54K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy