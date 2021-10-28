The Jonas Brothers Are Set To Get Roasted

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas are starring in Jonas Brothers Family Roast, a one-hour comedy special dropping on Nov. 23. "Jonas Brothers Family Roast is a one-of-a-kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family," Netflix announced. "You'll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you've never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests–all to give them a roasting they'll never forget." Joining host Kenan Thompson are Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh and Jack Whitehall.
