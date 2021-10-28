CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jonas Brothers Are Set To Get Roasted

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers attend The Women's Cancer Research Fund's Unforgettable Evening 2020 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills,...

extratv

Exes Demi Lovato & Joe Jonas Snap Selfie at Halloween Party

It was a “Camp Rock” reunion this weekend for Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas!. The former co-stars and exes ran into each other at a Halloween party and snapped a selfie. Years after starring in Disney’s “Camp Rock” in 2008 and “Camp Rock 2” in 2010, the fan favorites posed together for a cute pic.
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

Colin Jost breaks ‘SNL’ record; Jonas Brothers comedy roast; more: Buzz

“Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost has broken the record for the most times hosting “Weekend Update.” Deadline reports Jost, who first appeared as co-anchor alongside Cecily Strong in March 2014, passed Seth Meyers with his 155th episode at the spoof news desk on Saturday. (Jost’s current co-host Michael Che joined him at the desk the following season.) Other “SNL” highlights from this weekend included Jason Sudeikis as the devil and a male version of Ellen DeGeneres named “Mellen”; cameos by Oscar Isaac and Emily Ratajkowski during a side-splitting Kenan Thompson talk show; and jabs at President Joe Biden’s low approval rating in the cold open.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Jonas Brothers to star in Netflix's first-ever Family Roast, hosted by Kenan Thompson

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas are starring in Jonas Brothers Family Roast, a one-hour comedy special dropping on Nov. 23. "Jonas Brothers Family Roast is a one-of-a-kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family," Netflix announced. "You'll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you've never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests–all to give them a roasting they'll never forget." Joining host Kenan Thompson are Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh and Jack Whitehall.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieMaker

Succession Deleted Scene; Jonas Brothers Roast; Rust Production Suspended

Kendall Roy’s rage-induced donut-smashing that you didn’t see on last night’s episode of Succession; the Jonas Brothers are about to get roasted; production has been suspended on Alec Baldwin’s Rust as the investigation into Halyna Hutchins’ death continues. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. Succession Donuts: Remember the box of...
MOVIES
energy941.com

Jonas Brothers Land Netflix Comedy Show

Congratulations to the Jonas Brothers who landed a Netflix comedy show. The “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” will feature friends of the Jonas Brothers including Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, and Jack Whitehall, who serve as roasters of the infamous boy band. The hour-long special features...
TV SERIES
fayettevilleflyer.com

Review: Jonas Brothers show their ubiquity during packed show at the Walmart AMP

“It’s good to be back here with you again,” Nick Jonas told a sold-out crowd at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. I didn’t recall that the Jonas Brothers had been here before, and unless they played a Walmart Shareholders concert or something, the last record I can find of them in this state is a 2008 stop at Alltell Arena (now Simmons Bank Arena) in Little Rock.
ROGERS, AR
Variety

Must Attend: Variety’s Calendar of Events

Looking for something to do? Check out Variety’s Must Attend calendar of events. Nov. 3 Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds hit the red carpet at the “Red Notice” premiere at LA Live. Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, Diane Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama celebrate “Encanto” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. America Ferrera attends the Season 2 premiere of “Gentefied” at BLVD Market in Montebello, Calif. Nov. 4 Fashion designer Jeremy Scott and TikTok are honored at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center. Nov. 5 Dylan Penn, Hari Nerf, Lily Allen and Adam Rippon celebrate the 100th anniversary of Chanel N°5 at Rockefeller Center...
CELEBRITIES
