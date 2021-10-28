The Jonas Brothers Are Set To Get Roasted

What a stacked and packed lineup of concerts we have for you this week. This week's concert calendar takes music lovers all around North Texas through many different genres of music. R&B singer Anthony Hamilton kicks off the week in Grand Prairie followed the next night by a Jonas Brothers concert in Fair Park. Saturday night is all about girl power when Soccer Mommy takes over the Granada Theater while Egg Drop Soup gets things heated at Three Links. Sunday is all about hip-hop in Deep Ellum with an outstanding local showcase early at Club Dada followed by a performance by Chief Keef over at The Factory. Monday and Tuesday are about soft and hard rock with Nothing at Deep Ellum Art Co. and IDLES at the Granada. $uicideboy$ close out the week with a rager in Irving, and there is still more to see, including two performances by the best out-of-town band that calls Dallas a second home. This is not the weekend to just sit there doing nothing.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO