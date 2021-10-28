CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey player who made sexual abuse allegation against former Blackhawks video coach speaks out

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — When he was 20 years old in 2010, Kyle Beach was pursuing his NHL dream when he was called up to the Chicago Blackhawks as a “Black Ace,” a prospect player who could be available to play for the NHL club if needed. It was a couple of weeks...

CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks have begun talks to reach a ‘fair and equitable’ settlement with former prospect Kyle Beach, but ‘each side had differing view points’

The Chicago Blackhawks met with Kyle Beach’s attorney, Susan E. Loggans, on Tuesday afternoon as the sides began settlement talks. At issue is how much the Hawks will pay Beach for the team’s handling of a 2010 sexual abuse allegation against then-video coach Brad Aldrich. After independent investigators, commissioned by the Hawks, found fault with senior management’s lack of action in 2010, ...
sportsmockery.com

Chicago Blackhawks News

markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
Chicago Tribune

10 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ first 10 games, including the Wirtzes needing to answer for the stumbling start and the importance of a healthy Patrick Kane

The Chicago Blackhawks ended their winless streak with a flourish in Monday night’s 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators at the United Center. Patrick Kane’s seventh career hat trick (ninth including the postseason) propelled the Hawks to a season high in goals. Goalie Marc-André Fleury described the win as a “gorilla” off the team’s back, and coach Jeremy Colliton said it was a huge relief. ...
Shore News Network

NBC Chicago

