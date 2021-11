In the continuing buildup to the upcoming release of Nikon’s new flagship camera, the Z 9, Nikon has just released the third teaser of the camera to come. With all due respect to articulating screens and overheating, let’s be honest: what all photographers really want to know about the upcoming Nikon Z 9 is how good the autofocus is. Correctly or incorrectly, this one issue has been the main bugaboo for pundits on the interwebs since the release of the original Z cameras, and, no doubt, it has been something that has kept many an existing Nikon shooter from making the switch from their class-leading DSLR autofocus systems to mirrorless.

