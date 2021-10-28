Snoop Dogg and Eminem no longer feuding

Los Angeles-based jazz saxophonist Terrace Martin, who first rose to prominence with his work on Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 album “To Pimp a Butterfly,” will release a new concept album titles “Drones” on Nov. 5 — this Friday. The album features collaborations with Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Leon Bridges, Cordae, Ty Dolla$ign, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, YG and more.
The first single from the new project, “Leave Us Be,” is available now.
According to the announcement, “Over six years ago, about one week after the release of Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly, Terrace Martin, in a philosophical conversation with Lamar, discussed a growing...
