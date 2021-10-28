Snoop Dogg and Eminem no longer feuding

Whether you're a fan of the Certified Lover Boy or one of his biggest critics, one can never say that Drake is not a student of the game. Ever since he started making a name for himself as an artist with the release of So Far Gone in 2009, Drake has proved on numerous occasions that he is not only knowledgeable of Hip-Hop's past but appreciative of the artists who have come before him.

