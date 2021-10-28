CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Ways To Trade Installment Lender Affirm Holdings As Shares Hit New Highs

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAFRM stock is up more than 70% since going public in January 2021 and hit a record high on Oct. 25. Affirm Holdings has been riding high on partnerships, especially with major retailers. However, there could be short-term profit-taking in AFRM shares, which would mean a better entry point...

Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
investing.com

4 Best Performing Dow Jones Stocks in October

Impressive third-quarter corporate earnings reports have pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to record highs lately. In addition, Democrats are girding to finalize their infrastructure bill this week, which is boosting investors’ optimism. Hence, we think Dow Jones stocks Microsoft (MSFT), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), NIKE (NKE), and Merck & Co. (MRK), which delivered stellar performances in October, could be ideal additions to one’s watchlist now. Read on.Despite concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and supply chain issues, the benchmark equity indices have been performing well, driven mainly by healthy corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) surged nearly 6% in October, registering its best month since March. The DJIA climbed 140 points on Tuesday, trading above the 36,000 mark for the first time, indicating that the market’s bullish sentiment is far from over. "Earnings are healthy and so are the outlooks. There is strong consumer demand as companies work through supply chain constraints," said Larry Adam, chief investment officer with Raymond James.
Shore News Network

Shares mixed, Treasuries up after Fed affirms taper plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Shares were mixed as Treasuries rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve, as expected, approved plans to begin scaling back its bond-buying stimulus program this month and end it by June. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.35% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe...
#Afrm#Affirm Holdings#Bnpl#Amzn#American Airlines#Target#Cagr#Australian#Returnly
investing.com

Rosenblatt Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Qualcomm Inc

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Inc on Wednesday, setting a price target of $220, which is approximately 62.69% above the present share price of $135.23. Cassidy expects Qualcomm Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
investing.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for TotalEnergies

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on TotalEnergies on Tuesday, setting a price target of EUR57, which is approximately 30.72% above the present share price of $50.49. Hodee expects TotalEnergies to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
investing.com

Bitcoin's illiquid supply climbs to a new peak as traders withdraw BTC from exchanges

Crypto analytics company Glassnode has shared some data suggesting that Bitcoin’s illiquid has hit a new all-time high as investors continue to move their BTC holdings into cold storage. A prominent Bitcoin-related Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) account (@BTC_Archive) shared a chart published by Glassnode, revealing that the illiquid Bitcoin supply, which has...
investing.com

BMO Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Marriott International

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on Thursday, setting a price target of $156, which is approximately 2.54% below the present share price of $160.06. Klein expects Marriott International to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
investing.com

Stifel Nicolaus Stick to Their Hold Rating for Brinker International

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Christopher O`Cull maintained a Hold rating on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $46, which is approximately 10.15% above the present share price of $41.76. O`Cull expects Brinker International to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
investing.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Sell Rating for Progressive Corp.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Sell rating on Progressive Corp. on Wednesday, setting a price target of $87, which is approximately 8.05% below the present share price of $94.62. Greenspan expects Progressive Corp. to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
investing.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Metlife

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Metlife (NYSE:MET) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $74, which is approximately 16.19% above the present share price of $63.69. Greenspan expects Metlife to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.85 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The...
investing.com

Share Price Breakout for Mr Price After Interim Trading Statement

Mr Price Group share price: Interim trading statement. The Mr Price Group Ltd (JO: MRPJ ) trading statement for the first half of 2022, is in part flattered due to a low base of comparison. The comparative interim period saw trading for the clothing and apparel retail sector practically halted through the month of April 2020 as the country endured its first hard lockdown as a result of the initial phase of the pandemic.
The Motley Fool

Down 45% in 2021, This Cloud Stock Could Soon Start Soaring

Bandwidth is likely to release terrific third-quarter results on Nov. 8. Bandwidth's secular growth opportunities, its fast-growing customer base, and higher spending on its offerings should be long-term tailwinds. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was in strong form on the stock market last year as the demand for communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions skyrocketed...
investorsobserver.com

Industrials Stocks Moving Tuesday: CAR, AGFY, IGC, VIEW, HSC, MTRT, GFAI, LTBR

-Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) stock is trading at $328.98, a rise of $157.52, or 92.68%, on high volume. Avis Budget Group gets a Sentiment Score of Neutral from InvestorsObserver and receives an average analyst recommendation of Buy with a price target of $112.00. -Agrify Corp (AGFY) stock is trading...
