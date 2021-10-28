CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is America about to our blow our best—and perhaps last—chance for paid leave?

By Kristen Bellstrom
Fortune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Rent the Runway's Jennifer Hyman talks IPO, Letitia James is poised to make a bid for New York...

Fortune

Women’s fear of appearing incompetent mean they’re less likely to ask for deadline extensions—and it’s burning them out

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Letitia James is running for New York governor, Birchbox gets acquired, and women are less likely than men to ask for deadline extensions—and that's a bad thing. Have a great Monday.
Fortune

Could corporate America embrace paid ‘period leave’?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Even after 12 years of crippling menstrual pain, award-winning journalist Eternity Martis still can’t get an official diagnosis. Back in 2017, Martis wrote an article for The Walrus, advocating for paid menstrual leave in...
Kathy Hochul
Joe Manchin
Kirsten Gillibrand
Andrew Cuomo
#Paid Leave#Paternity Leave#Paid Family Leave#Broadsheet#Runway#Democrats#Senate#Democratic Congress#Americans#The New York Times
