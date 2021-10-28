CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater Beach, surrounding area under boil water advisory for 2 days

By Marco Villarreal
 6 days ago

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A boil water notice is in effect in Clearwater following a water main break. Crews working on the Coachman Park renovations busted a water line.

“So they closed all the restaurants, Clear Sky. I’m not sure which other ones, I know Jimmy Iguana is getting ready to close,” said Lisa Kisman, a local employee.

The areas of Clearwater Beach, Island Estates, and Sand Key have their water back on Thursday morning. The City of Clearwater though says residents and businesses will need to boil water for a minute before drinking or cooking. The boil water advisory comes from fears that the water back in the line may be contaminated. The city says people can take showers, but don’t drink the water. Ice made during the past 24 hours should also be thrown out.

The City of Clearwater says they will continue to test the water, and will let residents and businesses know when it is safe to drink again.

