CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Q&A: Sudan's Ambassador to US Rejects Military Takeover

newyorkcitynews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Despite the military takeover in Sudan on Monday, Nureldin Satti, Sudan's ambassador to the United States, remains in his post and vows to continue working with U.S. officials. In an interview with VOA's Nabeel Biajo, Satti said that he rejects the military moves and is coordinating with Sudanese diplomats...

www.newyorkcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkcitynews.net

Sudan: how strong is the civilian opposition to the military coup?

Sudan is in a state of chaos after last month's coup, in which army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and arrested the prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, and leading opposition figures. Almost immediately, opposition groups took to the streets and have maintained street...
WORLD
The Independent

Ex-US ambassador to UN Bill Richardson ends Myanmar visit

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson left Myanmar on Thursday after finishing a private humanitarian mission in which he sought to boost the Southeast Asian country’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and facilitate the delivery of aid.“The main focus of my discussions was to identify specific ways to speed the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility to Myanmar and to help mitigate a possible fourth wave of COVID-19,” he said, according to a statement issued by his Richardson Center for Global Engagement.COVAX is a U.N.-backed effort to even out global vaccine distribution by supplying...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
primenewsghana.com

Sudan coup: World Bank suspends aid after military takeover

The World Bank has suspended its aid to Sudan, after the military there staged a coup against the civilian government. Political leaders were arrested on Monday, sparking nationwide protests and international condemnation. The African Union (AU) has also suspended Sudan from the bloc over the "unconstitutional" seizure of power. The...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Sudan’s prime minister returns home after detention in military takeover

Sudan’s deposed prime minister and his wife have returned home after the military detained them and dissolved the government, upending the country’s transition to civilian rule. Western governments have called for the release of dozens more Sudanese officials and attempted to raise pressure on Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the...
WORLD
ourcommunitynow.com

Sudan's military seizes control in coup

Military forces have arrested most cabinet ministers and pro-government party leaders. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been taken to an undisclosed location, and has called on citizens to resist the coup.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Embassies#Q A#Voa#Sudanese
Missoulian

International reaction to Sudan's military coup

From the United States to the Arab league, the world reacted with alarm after an apparent coup in Sudan where armed forces detained the prime minister. The chaos followed weeks of tensions between military and civilian figures that have ruled under an uneasy power-sharing agreement since former strongman Omar al-Bashir was ousted.
WORLD
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Sudan's military seizes power, arrests leader

Sudan's military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country's shaky progress toward democracy. Security forces opened fire on some of them, and three protesters were killed, according to the Sudan...
MILITARY
Wrcbtv.com

Sudan's military dissolves transitional government in coup

(CNN) -- Sudan's military dissolved its power-sharing government and declared a state of emergency Monday, catapulting the country into its biggest political crisis in its two-year-old transition. The coup comes after months of rising tensions in the country, where military and civilian groups have shared power in a shaky transitional...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
crossroadstoday.com

The Latest: US urges Sudan’s military to ‘stand down’

CAIRO — The United States says the leaders of the military coup underway in Sudan are undermining the country’s transition to democracy and should “stand down.”. The U.S. Embassy in Sudan said on Twitter Monday it was “gravely concerned” after Sudan’s leading general declared a state of emergency and dissolved the ruling body that had been jointly overseen by military and civilian leaders. In the statement the embassy calls on “all actors who are disrupting Sudan’s transition to stand down, and allow the civilian-led transitional government to continue its important work to achieve the goals of the revolution.”
WORLD
AFP

Saudis, UAE join Western calls against Sudan coup

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which enjoy close ties with Sudan's military, joined the United States and Britain Wednesday in urging the leaders of last week's coup to restore the civilian government. The united front with the two Arab powers, which previously had only emphasized stability in Sudan, comes amid guarded hopes in Washington that the military can be persuaded to accept a face-saving climbdown. "We endorse the international community's serious concern with the situation in Sudan. We call for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government and institutions," said a joint statement released by the US State Department. "We encourage the release of all those detained in connection with recent events and the lifting of the state of emergency," the statement said.
ADVOCACY
Axios

Biden hits the gas

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy