This week brings us the verdict on third-quarter U.S. economic growth. It is expected to evidence a sharp deceleration from the robust second-quarter growth with supply chain disruptions and the Delta variant weighing on activity. The Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank currently estimates that third-quarter GDP will be only 0.5% after a 6.7% annualized growth rate in the second quarter. The median estimate from analysts is more optimistic at 2.8%, but the estimates vary widely from 5.0% to a contraction of -0.1%. Most GDP reports look too much in the rear-view mirror to significantly impact markets, but this could be different. An abysmal number could shift the odds away from the November announcement of a reduction in asset purchases from the Federal Reserve.

