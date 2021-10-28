CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Michael B. Jordan’s Red Carpet Style Over the Years

By Karissa Franklin
Footwear News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael B. Jordan always rules the red...

footwearnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
KXLY

Lori Harvey: Michael B. Jordan’s skin is thriving

Michael B. Jordan’s “skin is thriving” after getting skincare advice from Lori Harvey. The 24-year-old model – who went public with her romance with the ‘Black Panther’ star in January – inspired her beau to start his own skincare regimen, and he’s been glowing ever since. Lori – who has...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Michael B. Jordan’s Artistic New Coach Collection is Almost Here

Coach has a long history of collaborating with artists from underrepresented groups, including Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring. And the latest Coach x Michael B. Jordan collection continues that tradition. For this, his third collaboration with the label, Jordan and Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers worked with the actor’s real-life friend and multi-hyphenate artist Blue the Great to create a capsule bursting with exciting visuals and luxury designs,
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
WWD

Michael B. Jordan Teams With Artist Blue on Coach Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Michael B. Jordan has turned to an old friend to work with him on his second capsule collection with Coach. The actor and men’s wear ambassador for the brand has partnered with L.A.-based artist and painter, Blue the Great, on a special limited-edition collection of ready-to-wear, footwear, bags and accessories for spring.More from WWDCoach NYFW After PartyThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Spring 2018Front Row at Coach RTW Spring 2018 The Coach x Michael B. Jordan collection uses the brand’s heritage as the launching point to spotlight the importance of collaboration and friendship. The genderless sportswear...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Michael B. Jordan’s Val Zod Series at HBO Max Finds Its Writers

The Val Zod series that Michael B. Jordan is set to executive produce for HBO Max has found its writers, Variety has confirmed. Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters are now set to write the project, which will focus on Val Zod, the second DC character to take up the mantle of Superman. Val is a Black Kryptonian who found his way to Earth and eventually uses his powers to fight evil, including a brainwashed Superman at one point in the comics. HBO Max declined to comment. Metayer and Peters most recently worked on the script for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and on the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#Actor#Red Carpet Style Over
Cinema Blend

Michael B. Jordan's Superman Series For HBO Max Just Took A Big Step Forward

Fantastic Four vet Michael B. Jordan isn’t done with the superhero genre just yet, with a Superman-connected limited series in development. Many DC fans finally got their wish answered after years of rumors about a Jordan-centric Superman project, but there unfortunately hasn’t been much recent news on the upcoming project. That has changed now, though, with a development that could have Val-Zod soaring through the sky in the HBO Max series sooner rather than later.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

The Jolie-Pitt kids are style stars! See their best red carpet moments

When you grow up with one of Hollywood's most fashionable ladies as your mother, you're bound to inherit some of her style genes, and that's exactly what's happened with Angelina Jolie's children. The actor's six kids have been building their style repertoire over the past few years and as they grow older, they're starting to solidify their status as budding fashion stars. Here's a look back at their red carpet style evolution over the years!
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
blackchronicle.com

Marjorie Harvey Slays All Day Right From Her Home

Forget fashion goals, Marjorie Harvey is life goals! The wife and mother regularly gives us updates on her lavish lifestyle via Instagram and we’re always here for it! From her luxurious vacations to her stunning outfits, and we absolutely can’t get enough of her amazing life AND killer sense of style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

LaLa Anthony Was "Caught Off Guard" By Carmelo Anthony Divorce

Her marriage to Carmelo Anthony has reached its conclusion—possibly permanently this time around—and LaLa Anthony is ushering a new chapter of her life. Her fans have watched as she uploads a steady stream of thirst traps and poses with her uber-famous best friends including Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland. The actress caught up with Angie Martinez and discussed what this new season of life has been like for her.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy