Banijay Makes Classical Music Play With Renaud Capuçon Talent Deal

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago

Banijay is pushing into the classical music space after pairing with renowned French violinist Renaud Capuçon on a talent deal.

Capuçon will help coach and manage the next generation of soloists, elevating performers that are yet to be discovered and producing classical music concerts in France and beyond. Additionally, the Banijay scheme will aid classical music talent in carving out their own standout image to enhance their prospects on stage and in recording.

While focusing initially on dismantling barriers between talented soloists and a classical music career, Banijay said the deal will likely expand to on-screen production in the future.

During a 25-year career, Capuçon has mostly overseen the artistic direction of festivals, although he has also been a teacher.

Deadline

Music Box Picks Up North American Rights To Cannes & Toronto Title ‘Medusa’

EXCLUSIVE: Music Box Films has acquired North American rights to Medusa, the well-received thriller-satire by Brazilian writer and director Anita Rocha da Silveira. The feature debuted at Cannes in the Directors’ Fortnight strand before getting its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Medusa follows Mariana (Mari Oliveira), a 21-year-old who belongs to a world where she must do her utmost to keep up the appearance of a perfect woman. In order to resist temptation, she and her girlfriends try their best to control everything and everyone around them. And that includes the town sinners. At night, their girl squad put on masks, hunt...
MOVIES
Deadline

U2 Returns With ‘Your Song Saved My Life’, First New Track In Three Years

No tour dates since 2019. No new music in three years. But the wait is over for U2 fans – there’s finally some new music out. The group released a new song, “Your Song Saved My Life” a cut that will appear on the soundtrack to the animated film Sing 2, a sequel that arrives on Christmas Day. The film has another U2 tie – front man Bono will make his animated screen debut as the rock star lion Clay Calloway. He’s a central character in the story, in which koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch...
MUSIC
Deadline

Sarah Drew Inks Two-Picture Deal With Lifetime; Will Headline Holiday Films For It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy alumna Sarah Drew, who starred in two of Lifetime’s highest-rated holiday movies, is returning to the A&E Networks cable channel with a two-picture deal. Under the pact, Drew will star in, write and executive produce holiday films for the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate. One of the films currently in development, Reindeer Games, is an original script written by Drew. Additionally, Drew will star in the newly greenlight original movie, Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story (working title). Reindeer Games follows a fading Hollywood star who returns to his small tight knit hometown post breakup....
MOVIES
Telegraph

Classical music on TV can work – finally, we have the proof

It was not until 2.30am in Warsaw, five long hours after the end of the Final round, that the jury of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition delivered its verdict. This big moment normally comes every five years, but the originally scheduled 2020 competition had been – like almost everything else last year – postponed due to Covid-19. No one was going to miss the announcement now, and even at such a late hour the foyers of the Warsaw Philharmonic Concert Hall, spiritual home to this greatest of music contests, were abuzz, as were social-media channels across the world.
MUSIC
Person
Renaud Capuçon
wshu.org

Classical music gets diverse

You may think that diversity and music like Baroque, Classical, or Romantic don’t go together. Think again. Hundreds of women and people of color have composed, performed, and kept the legacy of these traditional music genres alive. For many, their work and names remain in the shadows, but that’s changing....
MUSIC
djmag.com

Floorplan announce new two-track EP on Classic Music Company

Floorplan have announced a new two-track EP on Classic Music Company, marking the duo's second outing on Luke Solomon's celebrated label. The two-track release, 'Get My Mansion Ready / Out Of Control’, will land on 5th November, with soulful, gospel-infused house on the A-side and a rave-y, techno outing on the flip.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Best Classical Music For Halloween: Top 20 Most Terrifying Pieces

On a cold, dark, winter’s evening, set the scene with the perfect classical Halloween soundtrack. We’ve unearthed the top 20 totally terrifying pieces from the darkest, grisliest corners of the classical canon. Scroll down to discover our selection of the best classical music masterpieces for Halloween – if you dare!
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Commercial

On Stage: Ballet, classic music and Vegas show light up stages

From a Vegas-style show to ballet to classic tune acts, it’s all waiting for you on stage this weekend. Best in class:What are the best beach bars from all across Florida? Here are our favorites. Check it out:Lake County restaurant inspections for Sept. 27-Oct. 2. And, if you missed “Overdue...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
#Classical Music#Music Concerts#Music Career#French
shepherdexpress.com

Festival City Symphony Brings Classical Music to Kids and Adults

Founded in 1927, the Festival City Symphony is the oldest performing orchestra in Milwaukee. With a mission “to extend the reach of classical music within the Milwaukee-area community,” according to festivalcitysymphony.org, the orchestra offers free concerts for all ages. The organization also partners with local arts nonprofits, including First Stage and the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra. Many orchestra members are also educators with Milwaukee universities and public and private schools.
MILWAUKEE, WI
soultracks.com

First Listen: Incognito makes a dance classic shine

(October 25, 2021) The ever-consistent and artistically authentic Incognito preview an eight-CD anthology, Always There: 1981-2021, with an irresistibly jazzy-funky take on The System’s signature 1982 hit, “You Are in My System.” Putting a markedly different spin on the moody electro foundation of the original, the feel here is boldly celebratory with splashes of colorful horns, groovin’ guitars, a shufflin’ beat, and group leader Bluey’s laid-back, crisp vocal delivery.
THEATER & DANCE
tatler.com

Through the Noise: Megastars of classical music take to the clubs

Love it or loathe it, since restrictions have lifted, clubbing has returned with a vengeance – and venues from Annabel’s and Tramp have resumed their status as hives of activity as the sun goes down. This summer, a new movement spawned – and it went by the name of Noisenights....
MUSIC
thesource.com

Xtrabeats Shows Off his Multifaceted Talent with Mr Bernavil Musically

Your heart is just a beat box for the song of your life. Good music doesn’t have an expiration date. If you hear good lyrics you will never forget it, and it will feel great whenever you heard it in your life. Xtrabeats is a talented American music producer. He...
MUSIC
Olympian

Emerald City Music to offer fall classical music season live and online

Emerald City Music is once again presenting live chamber concerts beginning Saturday, Oct. 23 in Olympia — and its fall season will also be available online. “It’s a hybrid model,” said Kristin Lee, the series’ artistic director, an acclaimed violinist who’ll perform in Saturday’s program. “Digital content is essential at this point.
OLYMPIA, WA
theviolinchannel.com

New Classical Music Series to Take Place in London Clubs

Noisenights, a new, informal classical series that takes place in London clubs and bars, has announced the lineup for its upcoming winter series. The series is run by the organization Through The Noise, in partnership with sheet music subscription app Nkoda. The series aims to present high-quality performances in informal...
MUSIC
cpr.org

Classical Music and the Rockies Make for Ultimate Horror in the Shining

There is something irresistible about being terrified by horror films. It’s a genre of storytelling that relies on your full immersion, and a horror film is only as good as its eerie music. The setting matters too, and one of the best pairings of the two was born in Colorado. Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” is a staple of atmospheric chill, bringing together a centuries old theme and avant-garde classical music of the 20th century that’s played a huge role in making it a classic 40 years later.
MUSIC
classicfm.com

The unstoppable rise of NFTs, and what they could mean for classical music

Classical music is having its own reckoning with NFTs. But what could they mean for the future of the genre?. Before February 2021, pretty much no one in the world had searched for, mentioned, or even thought about buying an NFT. Now, people are spending millions to own provably original versions of “one-of-a-kind” assets, from iconic tweets to viral videos.
MUSIC
journalaz.com

Music in the Stacks showcases local talent

“Can you believe all the talent?” said Penelope Cook, a Camp Verde resident of eight years who has been attending community music events at the library since they began almost five years ago. “It’s just wonderful. Music is just so good for the soul.”. Music is good for the soul,...
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Taylor Daily Press

Well-known musicians play alongside local talent at Vivid Sessions at P60

Amstelveen Isaac Bullock will be holding his live sessions for the first time on Wednesday, November 3 at Poppodium P60 in Amstelveen. Through the jam session, he wants to provide a platform where emerging local talents and well-known musicians can play and learn from each other. “The prestige of the musicians plays no role in this. It is about making music together.” The public is also welcome. Those who wish to participate are advised to register in advance to ensure they have a place on the stage.
MUSIC
thermtide.com

How classical music has stood the test of time

In modern society, classical music is often viewed as something of the past—something long gone and unrelatable to our current society. In a world where constant advancements and evolution of thinking seems to completely abandon old and more traditional components, where hasty people wish for gratification and convenience, this slow-paced genre of art is often considered dull, lacking, and without much meaning.
MUSIC
