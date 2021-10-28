CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week on Entrepreneur: How to Build a Successful Brand

By Emily Rosman, Contributor
 6 days ago
Entrepreneur.com contributors share their best tips for building a successful brand in the modern business world. CO— partners with Entrepreneur.com to bring you a roundup of the best Entrepreneur articles each week. Below are this week's favorites. A key indication of a successful business is how well consumers can...

newhope.com

The power of accountability for brand success

I get it—accountability is not the sexiest of entrepreneurial topics. Humor me and read on. I will make a case for why it is so essential to your long-term success. I will hold myself accountable for brevity and for providing actionable information. Accountability is the eighth of the Tardigrade traits.
ECONOMY
hernandonewstoday.com

5 Tips on Building a Successful Startup

Building a business is difficult. There are loads of pitfalls and challenges in the beginning. But many of the challenges that startups run into are the same, so there is good advice on how to avoid them. In this article, you’ll find some tips on how to build a successful startup.
ECONOMY
thedailymiaminews.com

How to Be Successful with Article Marketing

Do you know what article marketing is all about? What are the steps involved in achieving success? You’re not the only one. There are many companies out there who don’t know how articles can be used to promote their businesses online. These tips may help you get started. Make sure...
ECONOMY
Advertising Age

How Angi is building brand awareness in the home services industry

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. Home has continued to be a hot investment area for consumers throughout the pandemic—the uptick shows no sign of slowing down even as people return to other categories like travel. That’s good news for Angi, the company that connects customers with contractors and other home service professionals.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieran Powell
eMarketer

Brand Anatomy: How LensDirect leveraged subscriptions to build an upstart D2C company

Brand Anatomy: How LensDirect leveraged subscriptions to build an upstart D2C company. eMarketer · Brand Anatomy: How LensDirect Leveraged Subscriptions to Build an Upstart D2C Company | Oct 27, 2021. It’s our third episode of Brand Anatomy, where we get exclusive looks inside leading brands! Today, eMarketer Briefing director Jeremy...
BUSINESS
newmilfordspectrum.com

How to Sidestep Personal-Development Pitfalls as a New Entrepreneur

Despite the pandemic, more people than ever in the United States want to be entrepreneurs. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that more than 4.4 million businesses were created during 2020 — the highest yearly total on record, a 24.3% increase from 2019 and an impressive 51% higher than the previous decade’s average. That means a lot of new professionals were and are learning on the job, many yearning for skills that will set them apart and make their concepts successful. However, these dreamers can also quickly fall for the “shiny object” syndrome: a desire for the trendy new side hustle. This is often because, for some, a desire for entrepreneurship comes from a place of fear of missing out (FOMO). A person might, perhaps, hear about a colleague who has been able to retire early, or drastically cut back their day job. Though inspiring, these tales are not the norm, and should not be principal factors in trying entrepreneurship.
ECONOMY
WREG

Lite Memphis helps students build confidence and a brand

Lite Memphis‘ mission is to equip African Americans and Latino/a/x students with twenty-first century skills to create wealth and close the racial wealth gap by becoming entrepreneurs. It’s part of their sixteen-week program. Lakethia Glenn is the Executive Director. “The only way to close this gap is to invest in these underserved communities,” she said. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
franchising.com

Building Strategies For Growth With Succession Planning

Successful multi-unit franchisees know succession planning is much more than estate and exit, it’s also about building strategies for today to create choice and take advantage of opportunities towards your vision. Business owners who have invested in succession planning already have options, know what they want, and are already implementing their growth strategies. However, for multi-unit franchisee owners who have been misled to believe succession planning is just about the exit and retirement, you have some catching up to do.
ECONOMY
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

How to Create an Authentic Brand

Cloé Luv believes branding is the most important step in business. “Branding dictates how you roll out everything from customer service to company policies,” she says. Luv is the founder of Brooklyn coworking space, Cloés Corner and 501c3 non-profit organization Women With Voices, which helps women navigate and achieve their professional and financial goals. Through her Brand Morphing classes, branding handbook, and private coaching, Luv aspires to empower more female entrepreneurs to create the business and branding of their dreams. She sat down with Jessica Abo to share why branding is “a marriage” and why you want fans, not followers.
BROOKLYN, NY
@growwithco

Licensing Your Brand

Licensing your brand can create passive income, but as with many elements of business, you’ll need to put in some work upfront for a smooth relationship. Have you ever considered licensing your brand to create residual income for your business? Before you approach a licensing agency to put your brand “on the market” for licensees or say yes to any deals, think carefully about what it means for your brand.
SMALL BUSINESS
@growwithco

‘Invest in Yourself’: How to Grow Your Business With Self-Investment, Education and Authenticity

Grow with Google coach Mary Rabago discusses the importance of establishing a digital presence to grow your business, tell your story and attract consumers. It can be challenging to grow a business digitally without the right tools and strategies. An even bigger challenge for entrepreneurs is understanding how to establish trust and communication with consumers.
SMALL BUSINESS
@growwithco

How Brands Like Joybird and Men’s Wearhouse

To break through online advertising clutter, brands embrace data-driven, ‘out of the box’ consumer messaging strategies. Enhanced consumer privacy controls on mega digital platforms like Google and Facebook, along with a crowded digital ad space, pose challenges for marketers. Retailers are seeking to refine both their data collection and creative...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

How Pandemic Precautions Are Shaping Product Development

Traditionally, product development was a collaborative, in-person experience filled with international travel and meetings. But as Covid-19 spread around the globe, simply hopping on a plane to visit a mill or design office became more complex, requiring companies to adapt and adopt virtual processes. Although vaccinations have ushered in some return to normalcy, there are still constraints preventing product teams and their suppliers from interacting as they did before, explained Concept III managing partner Chris Parkes during a recent conversation with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. Office capacity limits mean that not every team member is in the same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
@growwithco

How This 'Feel Good Hair' Company Secured $2M in Funding

Mary Imevbore shares how she and her co-founders used knowledge and personal experience to fill a gap in the market for Black women, secure $2 million in seed funding and give back to their community. When Mary Imevbore, CEO of Waeve, decided to start a business with her friends and...
HAIR CARE
Searchengine Journal

3 Key Types of Link Building Metrics & How To Use Them Successfully

“Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is I don’t know which half.” – Department store mogul John Wanamaker. It goes without saying that Wanamaker didn’t have a Google Analytics account to check to see how his ads were performing. The Internet has ushered us into...
ECONOMY
@growwithco

Founded by People Over 50

These nine flourishing startups were founded by entrepreneurs over the age of 50, which proves that success can come at any age. Despite the common stereotype of the fresh-faced, young entrepreneur who launches a business out of college, you’re never “too old” or too far along in your career to start a business.
PETS
marketingdive.com

Reebok builds on new brand direction in latest campaign

As it tries to build a new brand direction, Reebok on Tuesday released a film surrounding its new women's collection called "Radicalm" that "continues its evolving brand narrative," per a press release. The film stars musician Joyce Wrice and entrepreneur Candice Craig, and explores the concept of "radical calmness," according...
BEAUTY & FASHION
