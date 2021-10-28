This Week on Entrepreneur: How to Build a Successful Brand

Despite the pandemic, more people than ever in the United States want to be entrepreneurs. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that more than 4.4 million businesses were created during 2020 — the highest yearly total on record, a 24.3% increase from 2019 and an impressive 51% higher than the previous decade’s average. That means a lot of new professionals were and are learning on the job, many yearning for skills that will set them apart and make their concepts successful. However, these dreamers can also quickly fall for the “shiny object” syndrome: a desire for the trendy new side hustle. This is often because, for some, a desire for entrepreneurship comes from a place of fear of missing out (FOMO). A person might, perhaps, hear about a colleague who has been able to retire early, or drastically cut back their day job. Though inspiring, these tales are not the norm, and should not be principal factors in trying entrepreneurship.

