Illinois State

Kid Friendly Haunted Houses Are Nice For Little Ones In Illinois

By Double T
97ZOK
97ZOK
 7 days ago
In Illinois, kid-friendly haunted houses are nice for little ones. I do not remember my exact age at the time, but I was really young when I had my first really scary haunted house experience. My parents and a few of their friends were going to check out some local...

97ZOK

One of America’s Very Best Christmas Towns is in Illinois

Wouldn't you know it, the most magical time of year also happens to be when this old-fashioned town looks its best. The holiday season in one of America's very best Christmas towns begins right after filling our bellies with a Thanksgiving feast. Something VERY special happens in Galena, Illinois once...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

These Awesome Kid Costumes Unofficially Win Halloween in Illinois

Thank you for sharing so many great photos of your children in their Halloween costumes. A few really stood out to me for reasons you'll soon see. When I asked our Listener Family to start sharing halloween costumes, I knew my cheeks would soon be tired from all the smiling and laughing. None of these photos disappointed.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

The Favorite Illinois Thanksgiving Side is Boring and Dull

With the dozens and dozens of sides to choose from as Thanksgiving approaches, leave it to Illinois to be middle of the country, boring and predictable. Thrillist. With Thanksgiving coming soon, do you know who is bringing what? For the first time in my life, I am the "turkey" guy this year. It's not like anyone assigned it to me, it's kinda a bucket list thing that I agreed to take on. I am having this constant nightmare since I said yes to doing this...Christmas Vacation. The knife goes in and the puff of smoke, "save the neck for me Clark." I'm pretty sure I got this, but will for sure give it a trial run ahead of time.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Wisconsin Mom of the Year. Young Kids Drink Vodka, Call 911 For YouTube Help

This former Wisconsin mom, took her b.s. to Iowa...perhaps trying to be a two state mom of the year. SG. Natalee Kahl is known for her amazing parenting skills, check out this oldie but goodie...While living in Wisconsin, Natalee had vodka in a plastic bottle. She used this plastic bottle to mix up baby formula. The child became very ill and was rushed to the hospital. The babies blood alcohol level was a .284...FOUR TIMES THE LEGAL LIMIT.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

The Christmas Shopping Experience You Can’t Miss in Illinois This Weekend

I consider myself a crafty person, and I am not just talking about my ability to make things here. I'm talking about my love for crafts; buying them, making them, watching how-to videos...I love ALL of it, but I am ashamed to admit there is one major craft show in the Rockford area that I have never been to before. It's Christmas At The Farm at Meyer's Tails Up Farm in Belvidere.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Wait, Is Illinois’ Favorite Family Sitcom Even a Sitcom?

What's your favorite family sitcom? Modern Family? Full House? I bet it's not Illinois' most popular. What was the last sitcom you sat down to watch? What about a 'family' sitcom? What does that even mean really?. Century Link Quote decided this is something we needed to research, so they...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

One of the Best Speakeasies in the Country is in Illinois, Not Far Away

Let's start here, what in the world is a Speakeasy?. Speakeasy - An illicit liquor store or nightclub. So there are these throwback, retro night clubs and bars across the country that represent a time when going out for a drink was illegal. The places were packed and filled with people out for a good tie, even though at the time it was illegal. A saloon that sells liquor even though it is illegal.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Wisconsin’s Oldest Boat Was Found On Bottom Of Popular Lake

On the bottom of a popular lake in Wisconsin, scuba divers discovered the oldest boat in state history. Going scuba diving is on my bucket list of activities to try out someday down the road. It is strange because I have never really had the opportunity. I love swimming, the water, and exploring so I think I would enjoy doing it. I know quite a few people that have done it and just fell in love with diving.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

The 25 Most Dangerous Towns in Illinois

If you've ever wondered if the city in which you live is considered actually "dangerous," here's some definitive proof. Grabbing some stats from the FBI's Crime in the United States I figured out the 25 most violent towns in all of Illinois. Some of the cities on the list won't...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Spooky Secret Illinois Couple Takes Over Instagram

The day after Halloween is the BEST day to scroll through Instagram, especially when see you a couple as cute and spooky as this one. As we move into November, let's not just jump to putting up Christmas decorations ok?. Let's let the wonderful-ness of Halloween linger for just a...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Special Veterans Day Event To Be Held At Illinois Landmark

A very special Veterans Day event will be held at a historic landmark in Illinois. On the surface, the question "what is Soldier Field" seems like a pretty simple one with an easy answer. For several, it is the longtime home of the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Fire plays there too. There are also many concerts and other entertainment events held in the venue.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

One Of The Biggest Events In Rockford Is Returning And Looking For Vendors

Stroll on State in 2020 was like a lot of other things in 2020, weird. Instead of a big celebration in downtown Rockford, we had a Stroll on State "season" lasting from after Thanksgiving till Christmas. The Rockford Area Visitors and Convention Board did an excellent job planning what events they could, but it just wasn't what it used to be.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Live Like Royalty for Just Over $100 A Night at This Spectacular Wisconsin Castle

Before I tell you about this amazing castle available for rent in Eagle River, Wisconsin, I feel I need to explain what led me to this discovery... I have a large family that loves to get together to celebrate major holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter...you get my point. Most of my family members live within 2 hours of one another, so traveling to get everyone together isn't that hard, but the rate that my family is growing thanks to marriages and babies certainly is. For the last couple of years, there have been discussions about revamping our holiday celebrations, basically where, when, and how to host them. We've toyed with celebrating Christmas in July at our extended family cabin in Wisconsin. We've also thrown the idea out there to rent out a big vacation home somewhere so everyone could get away and celebrate, and that is what led me to the discovery of Wisconsin's Cranberry Castle.
WISCONSIN STATE
