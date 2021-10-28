CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Root canal treatment work still favored for badly damaged teeth

EurekAlert
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew patients regret having a severely damaged tooth saved by a root canal filling. A University of Gothenburg thesis shows that 87 percent would choose the same treatment again, if in need, although pain and discomfort around the tooth are common. The reason for getting a root filling is...

Comments

