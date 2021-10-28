CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
C100.digital Crypto Index Company Appoints CEO of Teza Misha Malyshev to The Board of Directors

Cover picture for the article28 October, Austin, TX – Misha Malyshev, CEO of Teza and a former Global Head of High Frequency Trading at Citadel Investment Group, and the creator of high-frequency trading algorithms in the global market, joins the C100.digital crypto index company’s Board of Directors. With his expertise, the company plans to improve...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Mckinsey Company#Ceo#Global Head#Citadel Investment Group#C100 Digital#Teza Group#Teza Technologies#Ai#Astrophysics#Princeton University#Bell Laboratories
