In 2020, theme parks around the world were hit with a devastating blow when they were forced to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the closure, Walt Disney World still managed to top all others, with 7 million people visiting Magic Kingdom Park alone before the closures. However, the theme park giant has been struggling lately, with many Guests divided on how they feel about CEO Bob Chapek and the mixed feelings about the introduction of Disney Genie and Genie+.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO