Possible waterspout spotted on Northshore and Wednesday’s storms left severe damage behind.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- The rain did move through relatively quickly last night, so there didn’t appear to be any major flooding issues. However, new videos this morning show high water on some roads last night.

In the first video, the intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and Paris Avenue in the St. Roch neighborhood did get a lot of rainwater. The water building up was under the railroad overpass near I-610.

In another video, we have to show Central City, where the water was a couple of inches deep covering the road at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Felicity Street. The water didn’t stop vehicles from driving through the intersection, which is not usually advised.

Earlier in the day, Lake Charles was hit hard by the storms. One home close to the Lake Charles Airport was nearly destroyed. The roof was ripped-off but, luckily the homeowner is okay. He was actually in the process of moving out so, he has another home to go to. No one was hurt but, several other homes in the area had severe damage.

Governor John Bel Edwards is headed to Lake Charles later Thursday morning. He will hold a news conference after touring the damage left behind by Wednesday’s storms. After that, Gov. Edwards will head to Scotland for the U.N. Climate Change Conference.

WGNO will have updates on both of those visits later in the week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.