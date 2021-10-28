'Eternals' come home to London

After facing a few release delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eternals, the 26th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is finally almost here. The highly anticipated film premieres on November 5, but if you’re looking to countdown the release with a pre-viewing celebration, there is plenty of content on Disney+ to prepare you for Eternals. Of course, all the MCU movies and series can be viewed on the streaming platform (so this is a pretty stellar time to subscribe to Disney+ if you haven’t yet), but if that collection is a little too daunting to tackle in just a few days, these recommendations should do the trick.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO