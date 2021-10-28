'Eternals' come home to London

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s looked fabulous on the red carpet for the premiere of her mom’s latest movie premiere in London. The Eternals premieres continue to be a family affair for the Jolie clan! Angelina Jolie, 46, brought five of her six kids along to the London premiere of the superhero flick, which also marks her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, as well has her siblings Zahara, 16, Maddox, 20, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, all accompanied their mom to the showing on Wednesday October 27. Only Angelina’s second oldest son Pax, 17, was not in attendance for the movie.
