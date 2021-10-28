CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

New home for Weslaco veteran nears completion

By Iris Karami
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCfYL_0cfJ2CPA00

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. Army veteran will soon be receiving a long-awaited home.

Noe Hernandez was raised in the city of Weslaco and lived in what was his childhood home since he was 6, but was unable to keep up with the repairs.

RELATED: Construction begins on new home for local veteran

“The wood you know would start rotting and we didn’t have any means to fix it,” said Hernandez. “The rest of the rooms weren’t livable, the rest of the floors were all messed up, broken up.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gi9My_0cfJ2CPA00
    Credit KVEO Iris Karami; Hernandez’s new home
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4To13v_0cfJ2CPA00
    Credit KVEO Iris Karami; Hernandez’s old garage and new home (left to right)

Earlier this year Hernandez said the city of Weslaco deemed the home a fire hazard. He said the city cut off their electricity without any notice.

Meet the newly appointed Edinburg Chief of Police

“Before long they just cut the wires for the electricity and they told us the house was a fire hazard,” said Hernandez. “But heck! They didn’t even tell us.”

Hernandez explained that his brother lived in one room while he lived out in the garage where Hernandez was able to live when before the electricity was cut.

“I was satisfied with staying in the garage I had an air conditioner,” he said. “I had my tv! That’s all that mattered to me, and I had stuff to eat.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMQCP_0cfJ2CPA00
    Credit KVEO Iris Karami; Inside of Hernandez’s old room in the garage

When the community learned of Hernandez’s living situation, different people and organizations stepped in to help demolish and rebuild them a home.

‘It was an injustice’: WISD dismisses level three grievance of former softball player who suffered a concussion

“A.C. Cuellar got involved in this event for Mr. Hernandez and I said you know what? I am going to go see if there’s anything I can do to help out A.C.,” said Richard Peña, Commander of the veteran’s non-profit America’s Last Patrol.

Peña said he was able to gather volunteers that tore down the original house and pulled together other resources to help build a new one.

“It should be done by the end of next month,” said Peña.

At the moment, Hernandez and his brother are living at a hotel until their new home has been completed.

For more information visit America’s Last Patrol or call 956-393-8678.

To donate to the Hernandez’s home rebuild project you can use their GoFundMe link here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
wvlt.tv

Church group fundraising for Vietnam veteran in need of new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the small town of Ten Mile, a group of 20 Luminary United Methodist Church members are going the extra mile to love thy neighbor, Virgil. Church member Bill Hughes said Virgil is a Vietnam veteran who attends service every Sunday. “We are emotionally involved in...
TEN MILE, TN
ValleyCentral

Museum of South Texas History to open veteran exhibit Nov. 6

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History (MOST) will open a temporary veteran’s exhibit that honors the historic contributions of South Texas veterans on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit will showcase items from Rio Grande Valley veterans. Four to five display cases will be filled with “war […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weslaco, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Weslaco, TX
WGME

Bridgton community comes together to help Army veteran who needs new home

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Bridgton community is coming together to help a 26-year-old Army veteran who needs a new home after he was injured during military training. The outpouring of support is shocking locals. “I didn’t really expect this at all,” Army Veteran Brandon Wears said. “I was just doing...
BRIDGTON, ME
NBC12

Virginia veteran gets new home courtesy of Building Homes for Heroes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Marine Corps veteran got the welcome home of his dreams in Chester as he stepped foot into a new home with his wife and two children. “This is a dream come true,” said Lance Corporal, Nick Ellis. “If you had told me I would be getting this house so close to my family, for free, I would have told you that sounds like a movie.”
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Veteran Getting New Home Filled with ‘Notes of Love'

Wednesday morning a steady flow of visitors came to a home being rebuilt in old downtown McKinney to leave 'Notes of Love.'. "These are going to get covered up," Katie Youngblood said. "But the family will always know that they're here." The notes were written in marker on the exposed...
MCKINNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Volunteers#Weather#U S Army#Wisd
Leavenworth Times

Veterans home site deadline approaches

While nothing is official yet, a local economic development director is optimistic a site in Leavenworth County will be submitted for a possible state veterans home. "We hope to have at least something to submit by the deadline," said Steve Jack, executive director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation. The...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
theredstonerocket.com

Deserving veteran receives gift of new home

What a difference a day makes. For Scott Barkalow, that day was Tuesday, Oct. 12. “It was a roller coaster,” he said. Barkalow, an Army veteran who works on Redstone, wasn’t even planning to be on the Arsenal that morning. An unexpected computer issue on his day off paved the way for Barkalow to receive a life-changing gift: a new, ADA-accessible house, courtesy of Helping a Hero in partnership with musician Lee Greenwood and Breland Homes.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Moulton Advertiser

American Legion completes project for local veteran

The American Legion Post 25 continues living up to its motto: veterans helping veterans, after volunteers with the group completed a wheelchair ramp for a local veteran last week. The American Legion stepped in to help Roy Bain, of Moulton, and completed a wheelchair ramp for Bain at his home on Oct. 18, according to Kay Wadsworth, a spokesperson for the American Legion Post 25. Bain, who is a Vietnam War veteran, suffers from cancer due to his exposure to Agent Orange, a “tactical use” herbicide used to clear leaves and vegetation by the U.S. military during the war. “Mr. Bain started having falls and trouble getting up and down stairs,” Wadsworth said following the Legion’s ramp project. “The American Legion Post 25 of Lawrence County prides itself on giving back to the military veterans of Lawrence County.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Bryan College Station Eagle

BigShots Golf Aggieland nearing completion

A new form of entertainment is nearing completion in Bryan. BigShots Golf Aggieland, a tech-based golf driving range, is about 85% complete and held a “nets up” event Thursday afternoon to signify the latest major step of construction of the entertainment venue that is part of Bryan’s new Travis Bryan Midtown Park.
BRYAN, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

I 40 Construction Nearly Complete

Construction on six bridges on I-40 East in Amarillo is 93 percent complete. The last things that need to be done are turnarounds, median barriers, and adequate lighting. The bridges being restructured by the Texas Department of Transportation are at Pullman, Whitaker, and Lakeside. Once the upgrades are made TxDOT...
AMARILLO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville art exhibit featuring history of influential Texas ranches and vaquero origins

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Milliken Garza Gallery’s latest exhibit features a detailed look at the deep intertwinement between Texas’ most historic ranches and the city of Brownsville.   “Brownsville’s Connection to King Ranch” is the name of the new exhibit house at the Milliken Garza Gallery, appropriately located in downtown Brownsville where parts of the story timeline take place.   Through artwork, photography, and western artifacts, […]
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Drugs disguised as snacks seized by Laredo Border Patrol agents

LAREDO, Texas -- Soda or methamphetamine? That's what some Laredo Border Patrol Agents had to figure out during a recent stop. In a Facebook post from the Laredo Sector of U.S. Border Patrol, photos were shared of snack decoys being used to stash drugs including Fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana. One...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

3K+
Followers
974
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy