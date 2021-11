INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The coaching staff of the Inglewood High School football team is facing significant criticism after Friday’s crushing defeat of Inglewood Morningside High School. Inglewood High defeated Morningside 106-0. Inglewood’s starting quarterback Justyn Martin, who has committed to play at UCLA, threw for 13 touchdowns, a national high school football record. “This violates everything you want from a leader of a HS team,” ESPN’s legendary analyst Dick Vitale tweeted Sunday. “How can anyone in their right mind defend the Coach of Inglewood? He is up 104-0 & goes for 2 pt conversion to win 106-0.” Both teams are part of the...

