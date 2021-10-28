CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge Tells Capitol Riot Defendants Prison Is ‘Not a Hotel’ After Complaints About Conditions

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A top judge sounds like he’s getting pretty tired of Capitol riot defendants complaining about how they’re being treated in prison. A list of inmates awaiting trial for their alleged roles in...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Defendants#Riot#Federal Prosecutors#Cnn
yourvalley.net

Lawyer suggests judge send Senate president to jail

PHOENIX — A judge has set a hearing for next month on whether to subpoena — and possibly jail — Senate President Karen Fann for failing to produce records related to the election audit. The move comes Tuesday after attorney Keith Beauchamp, attorney for American Oversight, pointed out to Maricopa...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
WFLA

Judge booted from office after saying George Floyd ‘got what he deserved,’ complaints say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A judge who oversees elections in an Alabama county was removed from office after being accused of racist, sexually inappropriate behavior that included demeaning comments about women. Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks was ousted in a unanimous order filed Friday by the nine-member Alabama Court of the Judiciary. Following a […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
abc17news.com

Feds seek tougher sentences for veterans who stormed Capitol

Federal judges have a thorny question to consider when they sentence military veterans who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January. Do they deserve leniency because they served their country or tougher punishment because they swore an oath to defend it? The Justice Department has adopted the tougher position. In at least five cases, prosecutors have argued that a rioter’s military service weighs in favor of a jail sentence or house arrest because it made their actions on Jan. 6 more egregious. An Associated Press review of Capitol riot court records shows that at least three of two dozen sentenced defendants so far are veterans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

A federal judge just told the DOJ what we’re all thinking on Jan. 6 prosecutions

A federal judge slammed the Justice Department on Thursday for seeking weak sentences for rioters involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell of the District of Columbia tore into the DOJ for allowing rioter Jack Jesse Griffith to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading in the Capitol. Howell was beside herself, according to The Washington Post:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy